Valentines Comm Events

The Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly, will host three events to celebrate Valentine’s Day. On Friday, Feb. 9, in partnership with the Kitson Arts Alliance, the Comm will open its doors for the first-ever Valentine’s Showcase and product market and a benefit concert. The Showcase is a boutique show featuring hand-picked vendors who will offer unique Valentine’s Day gift items from 1-6 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a gala evening of live music, food, wine and unique and unusual Valentine’s Day gift items for purchase.

The benefit concert runs from 7-10 p.m. and features vocalists Dr. Jennifer Cowgill, Sara Houck, Jillian Kemmerer, Frank Jones, Elise Mark, Sarah Mitchell, Gary Richards, Nicole Rideout, Chuck Unice and Abigail Zieger; accompanist Dr. Larry Kauffman, violinist Mark Woodyatt; guitarist Vince Marrone; and pianists Jeremy Prostka and Wayne Smith.

Tickets for the Valentine’s Showcase and benefit concert may be purchased in person at the Waverly Community House, at Thirteen Olives in Clarks Summit or at Wisnosky Jewelers in Tunkhannock or online at waverlycomm.org. Tickets for the Showcase are $5 or $4 if purchased by Friday, Jan. 26. Tickets for the Benefit Concert are $50 or $40 if purchased by Friday, Jan. 26. All proceeds from the events benefit programs at the Kitson Arts Alliance and the Waverly Community House.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, the Comm will once again host its annual Family Valentine’s Open House Workshop for children of all ages from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Comm’s auditorium. The morning’s activities will include Valentine crafts, card making, games, cookie decorating and light refreshments. A donation of $5 per family will be accepted at the door to cover the cost of supplies.

For more information about the Waverly Community House, visit waverlycomm.org or their page on Facebook.

College Grad

Kellie Marie Tinna of Dalton graduated from Clemson University with a master of science in biological sciences.

Presidents List

Alessia Brunori of South Abington Township made the president’s list at Coastal Carolina University for the fall semester.

Dean’s List

• A total of 1,555 students have been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the fall semester. Among them are Andrew McDonald of Clarks Summit, Joseph Ross of Clarks Green, Thomas Rundell of South Abington Township and Taryn Scott of South Abington Township.

• Sondra Lionetti of Clarks Summit earned placement on the dean’s list at The College of New Jersey for the fall semester.

• At the University of Rhode Island, 5,500 undergraduates have qualified for the fall dean’s list, including Salvatore Bulzoni of Clarks Summit.

• Rachel Gilmore of South Abington Township, a student at the University of New Haven, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.

• Chloe Elizabeth Cummings of Clarks Summit received undergraduate dean’s list honors for the fall semester at Fairfield University.

• Students named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the fall semester include: Brian Vietz of Clarks Green, Clare Weinberger of Waverly, Sydney Gualtieri of South Abington Township, Jessa Sablan of South Abington Township, Kanak Chattopadhyay of South Abington Township, Andrew Schoen of Clarks Summit, Nicole Getz of South Abington Township and Natalie Kozar of South Abington Township.

Teens Fly Fishing School

Fly fishing classes for teens will be held Saturdays. Feb. 17 and 24 and March 3 and 10, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Scott Township Municipal Building, 1038 Montdale Road. Classes are for kids ages 14-18; no experience or equipment necessary. Class qualifies for Boy Scout merit badge and Girl Scout Stream Girl patch. Call 570-954-5042 or email ffnepa@epix.net for more information.