Call for Singers

The Wally Gordon Community Singers would like you to sing with them for the 2017-18 season. Based in Clarks Summit, this group was founded 35 years ago to give local people opportunity to pursue the love of choral music, regardless of training or ability. Membership is open to high school and adult singers. No auditions required. Two concerts per season: early December and early May.

Rehearsals are Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church music room, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, and begin on Tuesday, Jan. 23. For more information, call 570-561-6005 or visit the Facebook page or website (wallygordoncommunitysingers.com).

Breakfast with Elsa

Clarks Summit Fire Co. No. 1, 321 bedford St., will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast with Elsa from the movie “Frozen,” on Sunday, Jan. 21, 8 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $9; $6 for kids.

NYC Trip

The Abington Senior Community Center is having a “day on your own in New York City” on April 21; cost is $40. Visit abingtonseniorcommunitycenter.com for more day trips.

Sewing Club

The Glenburn 4-H Sewing Club is taking registrations for youth to sign up for 4-H textile science projects. In 4-H, members learn basic clothing construction skills to complete a garment of their choice, according to their experience and interest. All levels of experience from beginners to advanced including tailoring and formalwear are accepted. Both boys and girls, ages 8-19 years, are encouraged to register by calling 570-563-1369.

Forum will be Televised

Keystone College’s upcoming community forum on Donald Trump’s first year as president of the United States will be broadcast statewide and moderated by the Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN). The forum, “President Donald Trump After One Year: How Have We Changed and Where Are We Headed?” will take place on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 7-8:30 p.m. in Evans Hall in Hibbard Campus Center. The event is free of charge and open to the public. PCN will stream the event live on its website (pcntv.com) and mobile app pay wall. The forum will air on the statewide cable network Friday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., as well as other airings later in the month. PCN vice president of programming Francine Schertzer will serve as moderator. The panel will feature representatives from local colleges and universities, public officials, and local and national media. Panel members include Keystone political science professor Jeff Brauer, Wilkes University political science professor Dr. Thomas Baldino, Lackawanna County Recorder of Deeds Evie Rafalko McNulty, Scranton Times-Tribune columnist Chris Kelly and CNN contributor and Washington Examiner political reporter and author Salena Zito.

The purpose of the forum is to hold an informative and civil discussion of President Trump’s first year in office as well as take a look at 2018 and beyond. A portion of the forum will be dedicated to addressing questions from audience members.

Stop the Bleed

Geisinger CMC will give a “Stop the Bleed” presentation at Clarks Green Assembly of God church on Saturday, Jan 20, 9-11:30 a.m. This program is for the general public on how to manage life threatening bleeding until emergency medical services (EMS) or first responders arrive. Pre-registration is requested to CGAssembly.com, by calling the office 570-586-8286, or stop by the church at 204 S. Abington Road in Clarks Green.

This “B-Con” course follows the program that was developed by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) from the Hartford Consensus group. The program teaches the basic principles of bleeding control and tourniquet use until trained emergency providers arrive. The program is a combination of lecture, video, demonstration, hands-on skill stations using direct pressure, gauze packing, dressings and tourniquets.

This course is designed for teachers, day care workers, firefighters, law enforcement officers, students, food service workers and the general public. No prior first-aid training is needed to take the class. More info about this program is available by calling 570-703-7329.

Dean’s List

A total of 418 Mansfield University students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. Among them were Jacob Adcroft and Richard Pollock of Dalton, and Maxim Granville of Clarks Summit.

Correction

It is the Community Club that is having its 60th anniversary, as described on page 1 of last week’s edition. The Waverly Women’s Club has disbanded.