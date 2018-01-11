Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Honor Roll

• More than 1,725 students have been named to the fall dean’s list at Kutztown University. Among them were Erin Schumacher and Maria Rose Sunick, both of South Abington Township.

• Luke Fayocavitz of South Abington Township has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at York College of Pennsylvania.

• Ruhani Aulakh of Waverly was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University during the fall semester.

• Students at Lehigh University attained dean’s list in the fall semester. Among them were Evan Eckersley, David Galaydick and Andrew Gibson, all of Clarks Summit.

• At Nazareth College, Audra Nealon of South Abington Township has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.

Honor Society

More than 200 Kutztown University students have been inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success. Among them were Andrew Barren and Sierra Berardelli, both of Dalton and Sara Crowley of Clarks Summit.

Preschool Open House

Trinity Early Learning Center, 205 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit, will host an open house for its preschool and kindergarten readiness classes on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 5-7 p.m. For more information, call 570-587-1088 or 570-586-5590 or visit TrinityLutheranCS.com/preschool.

Wyoming Sem Honor Roll

Wyoming Seminary Lower School has announced the greater Abingtons area students named to the academic high honor roll for the first trimester. They are Aiden Jordan of Factoryville, Marai Castellanos of Waverly and Alyssa Shonk of Clarks Summit.

Student Art Sought

On Feb. 16-19, Clarks Summit will hold its annual ice festival and this year’s theme is “The Wizarding World of Ice.”

Leading up to the festival, Abington Community Library is looking for student art that shows each artist’s favorite part of this magical world. Art entries representing this theme or tied in with the Harry Potter stories will be displayed at the Abington Community Library during the month of February.

Students are invited to create their interpretation of the Wizarding World and submit these to the library by Wednesday, Jan. 31. Creations may be paintings, drawings, or photography no larger than 8-inches-by-10-inches, framed and matted if possible, plus any 3-D form of art. Students may get help with framing and matting from library.

Gathering Place Events

The Gathering Place, 304 S. State Street in Clarks Summit will hold the following events:

• Memory Cafe, Friday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. People with memory loss and their companions can enjoy a cup of coffee and socialize.

• Craft & Chat, Friday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. An inclusive art program.

Tree Pickup

In South Abington Township, Christmas tree collection will be on Saturday, Jan. 20. Place unbagged tree curbside on the evening before.

Student Art

An exhibit of art created by Abington Heights (AH) students will be on display at The Gathering Place art gallery beginning Friday, Jan. 26. Students interested in submitting their work may contact the high school art department. Art samples may include painting, photography, drawing, graphic design, interior design, architecture, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, advertising or related fields. The exhibit is open to grades nine through 12.

For 2018 graduates, an additional incentive to submit is provided by the Our Town scholarship, which will be awarded to one senior entry in the exhibit. All AH seniors with an interest in art are invited to apply for this $1,000 scholarship to be used to further their education in a creative field. Each applicant should submit a sample of art and must complete a short application by Friday, Jan. 19. Students must be planning to pursue a major or minor in an art-related field, including those listed above, at a college or technical school, in either a two- or four-year program.

Questions may be emailed to armezzanij@aol.com or texted to 570-881-7612.

Veteran’s Bricks

The Scott Township Veterans Memorial Committee routinely continues to take memorial brick orders throughout the year. However, if anyone wishes to have a brick installed for Memorial Day, May 28, the bricks must be ordered by March 3. Since its dedication in 2013, 497 memorial bricks have been installed at the township’s veteran’s memorial. Brick order blanks are available from any committee person, at the township building, or on the township website: scotttownship.org. Call 570-587-3120 or 570-254-6783 for further information.