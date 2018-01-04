Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Preschool Enrollment

The Waverly Preschool is now accepting registrations for the 2018-’19 school year. The school offers three programs:

• 3-year-old, two-day program with classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• 4-year-old, three-day program with classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

• 4-year-old, five-day kindergarten readiness program.

All classes are from 9-11:30 a.m. All programs offer an optional extra day class, 12:30-3 p.m. on Wednesdays, and an optional extra hour daily, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for all ages called Lunch Bunch. For more information, call 570-586-2654 or visity waverlypreschool.com.

Seminary Honor Roll

Wyoming Seminary named the greater Abington area students named to the upper school dean’s list for the fall trimester of the 2017-18 academic year.

Dean’s list high honors: Jacob Gilbert of Waverly, Charles Kutz of Clarks Summit and Harrison Peairs of Clarks Summit.

Dean’s List: Julia Dailey of Clarks Summit, Jose de los Rios of Dalton, Hannah Frels of Dalton, Michael Giallorenzi of Clarks Summit, Tyler Kotowski of Scott Township, Andrew Maddock of Clarks Summit, Tyler Maddock of Clarks Summit and Jaclyn Morgan of Clarks Summit.