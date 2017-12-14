Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Borough Meeting Schedule

Clarks Summit Borough’s schedule of meetings in 2018 is:

Borough council: Reorganization and January regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. Regular meetings will be on the first Wednesday of each month; work sessions will be on the last Wednesday of the month.

Zoning hearing board: Regular meetings will be on the second Tuesday of each month (as needed).

Planning commission: Regular meetings will be on the third Wednesday of each month (as needed).

Shade tree commission: Regular meetings will be on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Police pension board: Regular meetings will be on Wednesdays, Feb. 21, May 16, Aug. 15 and Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.

Civil service commission: Regular meetings will be held as needed.

Except as noted, all other meetings and work sessions are held at 7 p.m. in council chambers on the second floor of the borough building, 304 S. State St. Additional meetings/public hearings will be advertised. Cancellations will be posted at the front entrance to the borough building at the South State Street entrance and on the borough’s bulletin board on South State Street.

Blood Drive

A blood drive will be held Friday, Dec. 29, noon to 5 p.m. at the Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit. Abington Heights junior Bridget Jubon is sponsoring the drive. To schedule an appointment, call 570-335-8264.

Santa Visit

Everyone’s favorite “jolly old elf” will make his way to the Fidelity Bank Abington office, 1311 Morgan Highway in Clarks Summit, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to noon. Bring a camera and your Christmas wish list. Visit bankatfidelity.com for more information.