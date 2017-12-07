Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Correction

Last week’s article about Christmas concerts gave the wrong date for the concert by The Wally Gordon Community Singers at Clarks Summit Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway in South Abington Township. The concert is on Saturday, Dec. 9, 6-8 p.m.

‘A Christmas Carol’

The Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will present Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in the auditorium on Friday, Dec. 15. The play, in two acts, features actor Robert Hughes. The event is free and open to the public.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the play begins at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Though the event is free, RSVP’s are appreciated. Call 570-586-8191, ext. 2.

Holiday Concert

The Keystone College Department of Performance Music will host its winter holiday concert, “Of Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All,” on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in The Theatre at Brooks on the campus. The free concert will feature vocal and instrumental music ranging from traditional holiday favorites to seasonal jazz arrangements. In addition to the music, audience members can sample complimentary holiday treats, visits from seasonal characters and presents for children.

As in past concerts, audience members will have the opportunity to contribute to several local charities, including Toys for Tots, the Keystone College Giants’ Food Pantry and others. Guests are invited to bring canned goods and other non-perishable food items. Snow date for the event is Sunday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. For more information, call 570-945-8599 or e-mail music@keystone.edu.

Council Person Sought

Clarks Green Borough is seeking applications from residents to fill a council position. Councilwoman Joan D’Oro recently submitted her resignation, which was announced at the Oct. 18 meeting. Her term expires Dec. 31, 2019. Duties include attending a work session and council meeting each month. In addition, the individual would chair a committee and have the opportunity to serve as a member of other committee(s).

“This is an opportunity for our residents to participate in local government on behalf of our community,” said Keith Williams, council president.

Applicants can email their letter of intent and pertinent information to contact@clarksgreen.info.

Christmas Concert

The Spark Gospel Singers will present “Music of the Christmas Season” on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. East Benton United Methodist Church, 170 Jordan Hollow Road in Dalton. Refreshments and fellowship will follow.