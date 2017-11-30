Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Christmas Tea

Abington Heights Civic League will hold its Christmas Tea on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. at the clubhouse, 115 Colburn Ave. in Clarks Summit. Entertainment will be by Abington Heights High School Choir. New members will be installed and will be our guests for the evening. For more information, call 570-587 3101.

Holiday Band

The Crystal Band of Scranton will perform a Christmas concert on Sunday, Sun, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Abington in Waverly. Admission is free.

Gathering Place

Upcoming Gathering Place events:

• It’s a Wonderful Life on Dec. 6, 4 p.m. Mary Beth Voda will talk about Wyalusing native Philip Van Doren Stern, the author who wrote the story that inspired the movie. The movie will be shown and soup will be served. Register by calling 570-575-0384.

• Memory Café on Dec. 8, 10-11:30 a.m. Are you living with or do you know someone who is living with memory loss? Join this group for coffee and friendship.

• Art Market on Dec. 9, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Local artisans, vendors selling fiber art, other crafts and more. At this market, there will be a Yarn Swap & Shop. Bring your yarn, trade it or sell it. If you are interested, call 570-954-6650.

• Community Game Night on Dec. 13, 6 p.m. Release your inner competitor. All ages welcome.

Breakfast with Santa

Tickets are now on sale for the Waverly Community House’s annual family holiday party and breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. in the Comm auditorium. Guests will be served a pancake breakfast, plus games, crafts and a visit from Santa. Tickets are $12, and on sale at the Comm office during regular business hours. Kids 1 year old and younger will be admitted free. Call 570-586-8191 for further details. Advance purchase required; tickets will not be sold at the door. The Waverly Community House is at 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly.

Meat & Gift Spin

Abington Memorial, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7069, 402 Winola Road in Clarks Summit, will hold a turkey, ham and holiday gifts spin on Saturday, Dec. 9, 4-6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Choral Concert

The Catholic Choral Society will present an Advent Concert on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Snows Church, 301 S. State St. in Clarks Summit. The group will be singing sacred Advent and Christmas music as well other Christmas pieces and will be joined by the parish adult choir. The concert is open to the public free of charge.

Candle Lighting

On Sunday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit, friends and families of those who have lost children, family or friends, along with various members of the local clergy, will light candles to honor and remember all who have died, of any age and from any cause, at any time in the past. This free, community-wide celebration is part of a worldwide event which creates a 24-hour wave of light across the globe to give all bereaved families and friends everywhere the opportunity to remember those who are no longer with us, so that their light may shine always.

Santa Claus Visit

The Abington Lions Club will sponsor. its annual Santa Claus visit for Abington area children through second grade. On Dec. 12-14, Santa will visit homes in Clarks Summit, Clarks Green, Chinchilla, Waverly, Glenburn, Dalton, and Newton areas and present children, whose names have been submitted, with a special gift. For more information, visit abingtonlions.org. You can also signup for the Santa visit on the website. All forms due Dec. 8

Church Breakfast

St.Patrick’s Church. on Main Street in Nicholson, will host a Knights of Columbus all-you-can-eat breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to noon, featuring scrambled eggs, French toast, potatoes and sausage. Tickets are $8; $4 for children 12 and younger. Tickets will ba available at the door.

Mysteries Book Club

The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will be on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. The book selection for December is Carolyn G. Hart’s “Sugarplum Dead.” The author for January is Sarah Strohmeyer.

Live Nativity

Performances of The Live Nativity of the Abingtons are coming to Clarks Green Assembly of God chruch on Friday, Dec. 8, at 6 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, at 6 and 7:30 p.m., and once on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. The production will feature new music and performers. There will also be a post performance celebration in the church lobby and Fellowship Hall, featuring live entertainment, complimentary refreshments and a fire in the hearth. Everyone is invited. This year you can also register to win in the Abingtons Christmas giveaway. See LiveNativityOfTheAbingtons.com for gifts and details. Or contact the church office at 570-586-8286.