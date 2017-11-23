Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Doctor of Business

Craig Gallagher of South Abington Township was among the first cohort of students who began the new doctor of business administration (DBA) at The University of Scranton this fall semester.

Craft Show

Dalton Fire Co. 109 S. Turnpike Road, will host the Dalton Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be raffles and food to purchase. Call 570-563-1313 for more information.

Pop-up Shop

NOTE Fragrances, a perfumery and custom perfume studio in downtown Scranton, is expanding its reach by “popping up” in Clarks Summit this holiday season. While Danielle Fleming, founder and CEO of NOTE, considers the Pop-Up Shop to pay homage to her Clarks Summit roots, she is also bringing along a selection of local makers and artisans to join her.

“I opened my first retail store, Danielle and Company, in Clarks Summit in 2004, and Clarks Summit is my hometown,” She said. “It has always had a place in my heart and I am excited to go back and show everyone all of the wonderful things NOTE has to offer.”

The store opens on Black Friday and will stay open until the end of January.

The list of local makers includes: AOS Metals, Valerie Kiser Design, Newkirk Honey, The Post Home and Body, Ambiance Floral Design, Duvall Leatherworks, Sutton Family Skin Care and Nibbles and Bits.

The store will be at 312 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, next to Duffy’s Coffee Co. Appointments are highly recommended for the custom perfume studio and reservations are required for private perfume parties. They can be made by calling 570-343-2100. For more information, visit NOTEfragrances.com.