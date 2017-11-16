Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Backyard

Beekeepers

The monthly meeting of the Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers will be held Tuesday, Nov. 21, 6:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. This meeting is open to anyone who is a beekeeper, would like to be a beekeeper or is just interested in honeybees. This meeting will feature presenter James Woods from Susquehanna County Beekeepers, who will speak about cut out and bee saves.

For more information, visit facebook.com/lackawannabackyardbeekeepers or lackawannabackyardbeekeepers.blogspot.com.