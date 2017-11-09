Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Purse Bingo

Students in the hospitality business management program at Keystone College will host a designer purse bingo on Friday, Nov. 17, at the Theatre in Brooks on the university’s campus. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and bingo will start at 6 p.m.

Designer purse brands will include Dooney & Burke, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Michael Kors and Coach. There will be door prizes, gift basket raffles and consolation prizes. Participants 21 years and older may bring alcoholic beverages.

The ticket fee is $20 prior to the event and $25 the door. Tickets can be purchased from hospitality business management students, by calling 570-945-8334 or by emailing hospitalityevents@keystone.edu.

Surviving the Holiday

There will be a special bereavement presentation entitled Surviving the Holidays after Loss, on Sunday Nov. 17. at 2 p.m. in The Gathering Room of Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St. in Clarks Summit. Admission is free, however, we ask that you register for supplies and refreshments by calling 570-586-1741

Memory Cafe

Are you or is someone you love concerned about losing or misplacing items, getting lost in familiar places and/or having difficulty with memory-related tasks? The Gathering Place for Community, Arts and Education, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, is offering a Memory Café for people with early stage Alzheimer’s disease or people concerned that they are experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers.

The Memory Café is a place where people with memory loss and their care companions can share a cup of coffee and socialize with others. They can explore art, music, play games or just enjoy being with others. Memory loss is an isolating condition, and the Memory Café is designed to provide social opportunities.

Organizers have partnered with students from The University of Scranton Occupational Therapy Graduate Program and the Alzheimer’s Association, and they will meet on the second Friday of the month. The first meeting is Friday, Nov. 10, for more information, call 570-575-0384 or 570-881-7612 or email gatheringplacecs@gmail.com.

State Rep. Outreach

A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road.

The monthly outreach visits on the third Wednesday of every month alternating between Clarks Green and South Abington Township. Next month’s visit will be held Wednesday, Dec. 20, in the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla.

Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.