Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Health Clinic/Vendor Fair

Keystone College will host a natural health clinic and vendor fair on Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Hibbard Campus Center. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature a variety of vendors specializing in natural health, fitness and organic products. Participants will include experts in fitness, holistic health, yoga, massage, skin analysis, light therapy, and other things in the natural health area. The day will also feature classes and demonstrations.

Guest speakers include health coach Donna Labar of Tunkhannock, and natural health professional David Slade of Factoryville. For more information or to reserve a booth, e-mail donna@donnalabar.com or elena.oconnor@keystone.edu or call (570) 945-8160.

Lackawanna State Park Events

This weekend at Lakawanna State Park, 1839 N. Abington Road in North Abington Township, you can volunteer to help the songbirds. On Saturday, Nov. 4, 2-4 p.m., help clean, repair and replace the park’s nest boxes so our songbirds have an inviting place to build their nests. All materials will be supplied, dress for the weather and call to register at 570-945-7110.

That evening, take a beaver full moon walk, 7-8 p.m. November’s full moon was called the Beaver Moon by both the colonists and the Algonquin tribes, so bundle up and take this leisurely walk along the lake shore path as you watch the Beaver Moon rise over the lake. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call 570-945-7110 to register.

Lions Breakfast

Ransom Lions will hold a pancake breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 5, at Ransom Community Hall, 379 Newton Ransom Blvd Ransom, 7 a.m. to noon pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee. Tickets are $7.50, $4 for kids. Eat in or take out. Tickets will be available at the door or from any Lions club member.

Candy Sale

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit is holding a homemade chocolate candy sale. Candies are $9.50 per pound. Call 570-587-3206 and place your order by Sunday, Nov. 5. Pick up your order on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Civic League Meeting

The Abington Heights Civic League will meet Monday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse, 115 Colburn Ave. in Clarks Summit. Bill White, president/captain of Dive Rescue, will be the speaker for this month’s meeting. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 570-587-3101.

Fire Co. Dinner

The Newton Ransom Volunteer Fire Co. auxiliary will hold its annual roast beef Election Day dinner at the fire hall, 1890 Newton-Ransom Blvd. in Clarks Summit on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 4:30-7 p.m. Tickets are $9; $5 for kids 10 and younger.

Veterans Day Meal

In honor of military veterans everywhere, the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will host a spaghetti dinner, free and open to the public. This dinner will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5-7 p.m. While this event is free, donations will be gladly accepted to benefit the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors. The Veterans Day meal is also sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Abington, and the Waverly United Methodist Church.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Jenny Johnson and Pete Noto. For more information, call 570-905-4304.

Veterans Day Service

Abington Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7069, will conduct a Veterans Day service on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the post home, 402 Winola Road in Clarks Summit, starting at 11 a.m. All veterans and the general public are invited to attend.

Donation for Veterans

The owners of Eagle Cleaners, 531 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, will donate all the money they receive in sales on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, directly to Equines for Freedom, a nonprofit organization treating active and former military personnel who are experiencing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. Visit eaglecleanerspa.com or equinesforfreedom.org for more information.

Mystery Book Club

The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will be on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. The book selection for November is Daphne duMaurier’s “Rebecca.” The author for December is Carolyn G. Hart.