Halloween Party

The Making Music Matter for Kids’ annual halloween costume benefit rock party will be held Sunday, Oct. 29, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Clarks Summit Fire Co. No. 1, 321 Bedford St. in Clarks Summit. There will be games and a costume contest 1-3 p.m. Live music by Problem Child, an AC/DC tribute band, begins at 3 p.m. There will be an adult costume contest with a cash prize, raffles, a 50/50, refreshments, beer and food. Admission is $5. There will live music by Sucker, Behind the Grey, Destination West, Dance Hall Devils and Rock School.

Trunk or Treat

Trinity Lutheran Church’s youth group will host a trunk-or-treat for children ages 3-10 on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m. in the church parking lot, 205 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit, rain or shine. If it rains, event will be held in the parish hall. For more information, call 570-587-1088.

‘The 39 Steps’

The Keystone Players will present its fall production, “The 39 Steps” at the Theatre in Brooks on the campus of Keystone College in La Plume on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 3:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door, with general admission starting at $8. Tickets for senior citizens, veterans, high school and college students, and Keystone faculty, staff and alumni are $5. Tickets for all current Keystone College students are $2.

“The 39 Steps” is a comedy about a man on the run from spies, murderers and a mysterious organization. For more information, email rachel.strayer@keystone.edu or call 570-945-8484.

Photo Exhibition

Northeast Photography Club will have an exhibit of members’ work at Abington Community Library during November. The opening reception for the juried show, titled “Think … Click … Think” will be Thursday, Nov. 2, 6-8 p.m. at which time winners will be announced. The photos will be on display at the library until Thursday, Nov. 30, during library hours.

Cruise Planned

Join Adele Bianchi & Friends from the Abington Senior Center on the Anthem of the Seas for a five-night Bermuda Cruise Saturday May 12 to Thursday, May 17, 2018. Call 570-348-2511 or 800-982-4306 for more information.

Entering College

Loyola University has welcomed two local students to its campus as part of its freshman class: Gabrielle Horchos and Emily Marquardt, both from Waverly.