Hose Co. Open House

The Chinchilla Hose Co. will hold a fire prevention and touch-a-truck open house on Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire house on Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. There will be fire truck rides, smoke house maze, bounce house, and a coloring contest. Smokey Bear will also be arriving for a visit. For more information, call 570-586-5726.

Church Dinner

Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road in Dalton will hold a pork and sauerkraut dinner on Saturday, Oct. 21. Takeouts begin at 4 p.m. Sit-down meals are 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10; $4.50 for kids ages 3-12.

Fire Co. Dinner

The Joseph W. Hall Memorial Auxiliary and the Clarks Summit Fire Co. will hold their second annual roast beef dinner on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 4-7 p.m. at the fire hall at 321 Bedford St. in Clarks Summit. Dinner includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple sauce, cole slaw, beverage and dessert. Eat in or take out. Tickets are $13; $6 for kids ages 4-12 and are available by calling 570-677-2566 or 570-586-9241. A limited amount of tickets will be available at the door.

Tots & Toddlers Music Classes

The Waverly Community Center, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township will begin a six-week session of classes on Thursdays and Fridays beginning Thursday, Oct. 26. Check waverlycomm.org for class times.

Pet Parade

The Little Red Doghouse is sponsoring the pet parade during The Fall Fun Fair (see below). All pets are invited to dress up in their favorite costume, bring their favorite kid and meet at the Citizens Bank parking lot at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27. The pet portion of the parade will follow right behind the children’s Halloween parade as it travels up State Street toward the Pocket Park for a party. Judges at The Gathering Place will pick three best pet costume winners.

To register your pet for the parade, please stop in the Little Red Doghouse, 320 Northern Blvd. in South Abington Township. A $5 entry fee will be donated to The Gathering Place, and all entrants will receive a $5 Little Red Doghouse coupon for their next visit. In addition to the coupon, the three winning costumed pets will each receive a $50 gift certificate to Little Red Doghouse. Little Red Doghouse will provide treats for all kids and canines.

Children’s Halloween Party

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will hold a halloween party 1-2:30 p.m. featuring food, games, crafts and trick or treating in “Halloween Town.” Children are encouraged to come in costume for the costume parade. Refreshments are available for purchase. Admission is free. Donations are welcome. For further information, call 570-586-8191, ext. 2, or visit waverlycomm.org.

Trunk or Treat

The Waverly Community Church will present Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m. featuring free candy, crafts and refreshments. Children can collect candy in the parking lot, then visit the fellowship hall for a fall craft, warm drinks and chili. This event is free to the public.