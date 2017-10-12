Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Call for Small Works

The Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will hold its second annual “small works” show in the Waverly Small Works Gallery. The exhibition’s theme this year is winter. Artists may submit works (excluding video/installation and sculpture unable to be hung) based on this theme. Works must be of original design and execution and under 16 inches in any direction including framing. All works must arrive ready to hang. This national juried exhibition is open to artists at least 18 years of age and welcomes both traditional as well as nontraditional explorations of the theme. Submission deadline is Friday, Oct. 20. Artists will be notified via email on Friday, Oct. 27. Entry forms, fees and guidelines may be found by visiting waverlycomm.org.

Fire Co. Open House

The Clarks Summit Fire Co., 321 Bedford St. in Clarks Summit, will hold an open house on Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be fire truck rides, a visit by Smokey Bear, live demonstrations and more. Visit Facebook for more information. Admission is free.

The fire companyalso will have a all-you-can-eat breakfast with Spiderman on Sunday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $9; $6 for kids.

Fall Leaf Collection

South Abington Township will provide residents 25 free bags for fall leaf collection. Pick up bags at the township building, 104 Shady Lane Road, beginning on Monday, Oct. 16, weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Place filled bags curbside on the night before Saturdays, Nov. 4 and Nov. 18. Call 570-586-2111 for more information.

Trunk or Treat

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will hold a trunk or treat on Friday, Oct. 20, 6-7:30 p.m. Enjoy treats, games, crafts, snacks and a hayride. Call 570-587-3206 for more information.

‘Tasting by the Book’

The Abington Community Library will hold its “Tasting By The Book III: All Around the Table” community fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 21, 7-9 p.m. Mingle while sampling food and listening to live music. Local community cooks provide treats. Tickets are $25 (advanced sales only) and may be purchased at the library. All proceeds support youth and intergenerational programming.

Bag and Book Sale

Dalton Community Library will hold its Book and Bake Sale on Saturday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A large selection of adult and juvenile fiction and nonfiction will be offered, plus a selection of magazines, paperbacks, recordings and some surprise items. Baked goods will also be for sale. Donations for the book sale are accepted year round. Call 570-563-2014 for more information.

Medicinal Spice

Dr. Cass Ingram will give a free in-store lecture on “reversing all infection and inflammation — lyme, arthritis, fibromyalgia, chronic pain, and more” on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m. at Everything Natural, 426 S. State St. in Clarks Summit. Ingram is an expert on the health benefits and disease-fighting properties of wild medicinal spice extracts. Visit cassingram.com for more information. Call 570-586-9684 or visit everythingnaturalpa.com to register.