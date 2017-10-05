Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Help with Medicare

If you are approaching 65 or contemplating retirement and need to figure out your health care options, this class may be exactly what you need. The APPRISE Program is holding a New to Medicare class at The Gathering Place on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The class is free. Instructors will review all the different parts of Medicare, what the parts cover, as well as when to enroll. The APPRISE Program is a state-funded program. It does not sell insurance. You need to register for this program at gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-563-2402.

Rummage Sale

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will hold a rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baked goods and lunch will also be available, along with clothing, household items, toys and Grandma’s Attic, with antiques and collectibles. A half-price sale (excluding Grandma’s Attic) will be on Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 570-587-3206 for more information.

Chili Cook Off

Waverly United Methodist Church, 101 Church St. in Waverly Township, will hold its inaugural Community chili cook-off on Friday, Oct. 13. Members of the community are invited to enter their chili creations into the contest. Judging will begin at 5:30 p.m. Register for this competition on Facebook (facebook.com/waverly.umc.pa), via email (waverlyumc@gmail.com) or by calling 570-586- 8166. Chili will be judged on presentation, aroma, texture, flavor, heat and overall impression. Based on total score, a champion chef will be presented with a trophy.

Once a winner is announced everyone is invited to enjoy all of the creations, along with cornbread, beverages and desserts. There is no charge to enter the competition or to come to the community meal; but any donations will be accepted.

Newton Rec Center

At the Newton Rec Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd:

• Intro to oil painting with Marylou Chibirka, Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, for students ages 8-15. Class is free but space is limited. Call 570-586-7808 to register by Monday, Oct. 9. Wear older clothes and bring your own drink/snack.

• The fifth- and sixth-grade Halloween Dance will be on Friday, Oct. 20, 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $8 with registration form submitted by Monday, Oct. 16; $10 at the door.

Call 570-586-7808 or visit Newton Recreation Center on Facebook for more information.

Christmas Fair

Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, will present its second annual Audrey Thomas memorial country Christmas fair on Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature more than 40 craft vendors, baked goods, a pick-your-own-cookie booth and lunch. Admission is $1; free for kids 12 and younger. Call 570-587-2571 for more information.

Families Helping Families

Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation. Every Wednesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. For adults. Location: Abington Community Library.

iPad Clinic

The Abington Senior Center has an iPad clinic on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Anyone interested can call the center at 570-586-8996.

Comm Classes

• Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will offer workshops to give adults the opportunity to learn basic drawing skills with instructor, Merissa Garrison, director of the Small Works Gallery at the Comm.

The “Basic Drawing for Beginners” workshop will introduce students to the fundamentals of basic drawing: line, shape, texture and value (shading). Putting into effect what they have learned, students will complete a drawing of an easy object. This two-hour workshop is offered on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6-8 p.m. or Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m .to noon.

Supplies are included in the registration fee of $35; $30 for students who register in advance.

• The Comm is also offering a new “Exploring Creative Writing” class for children. The classes, with instructor Julie Klee, will explore weekly autumn themes and teach children to develop their writing skills through creative writing exercises. The Monday classes are open to children in grades five through eight. Classes will be held 3:30-5 p.m. on Oct. 16, 23 and 30 and Nov. 6.

The registration fee is $50 per child, $40 for those who resgister before Wednesday, Oct. 11. All class supplies are included in the registration fee.

For more information and for registration information, visit waverlycomm.org.

New College Student

Alyssa Lazar, a Clarks Summit, native, has enrolled at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.