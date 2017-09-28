Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Remembrance Walk

McDade Park in Scranton will be the setting for the second annual Hospice of the Sacred Heart Remembrance Walk Saturday, Sept. 30. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk will start at 10 a.m. The pet-friendly one-mile walk around McDade Park is appropriate for all levels of physical fitness. The $25 registration fee includes a pre-walk snack, a light lunch and a T-shirt with a customizable pin-on bib, so participants can walk in memory of a loved one. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free. There will be a DJ, basket raffle, gift card pull, balloon release and ice cream. Proceeds from the walk will help support Hospice of the Sacred Heart programs and services.

Those wishing to participate individually or as a team can register online at hospicesacredheart.org, by calling 570-706-2400 or at McDade Park the day of the walk.

A Taste of Nations

The Country Alliance Church, 14014 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will host “A Taste of Nations” on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 5:30 p.m., featuring foods from Australia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland and others. Donations will be accepted and will go toward the work of world missions.

Civic League Meeting

Abington Heights Civic League will hold its monthly meeting Monday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse, 115 Colburn Ave. in Clarks Summit. International outreach/orphanages will be the topic for this months meeting. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 570-587-3101.

Rummage Sale

The United Methodist Women of Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road in Clarks Green, will hold its fall rummage sale on Thursday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Friday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to noon. Clothing, household items, books, toys and other items will be on sale. Proceeds fund the many mission projects of the United Methodist Women.

Rummage Sale

Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road in Dalton, will hold its fall rummage sale on Friday, Oct 6, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Food service and a bake sale will be available. On Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 a.m. to noon, there will be a bag sale. Drop offs will be accepted on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 3 and 4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Seasonal items welcomed. No shoes, electronics, TVs or large appliances. For information, call 570-563-1280 or 570-563-1619.

Children’s Strings Music Classes

Do you know a little one who is interested in music? A child who might like to test the musical waters with a fun-filled hour learning the violin, cello or bass? The Gathering Place for Community, Arts & Education is offering an Introduction to Strings class for children ages 6-10. The class will be taught by musician Colleen Ruddy., an advocate for music education. This children’s introductory strings class will run five Saturdays from Oct. 7 to Nov. 4, 9-10 a.m. For more information, visit gatheringplaceCS.org.

KOC Breakfast

Knights of Columbus Abington Council No. 6611 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on Sunday, Oct. 8, at Our Lady of the Abingtons church hall in Dalton, 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $8; $5 for kids younger than 12, and will be available at the door.