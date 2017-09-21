Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Art Events at Gathering Place

On the fourth Friday of October, there will be the first of a planned monthly gallery exhibit at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, featuring the work of established and emerging artists of NEPA. The inaugural exhibit will have an opening reception on Friday, Oct. 27, 6-9 p.m. Throughout the year, a new theme and new artistic works will be presented for display and sale.

Area artists, including student artists, who are interested in showing and selling their work, are encouraged to submit up to five pieces that fit this month’s theme: “People.” A juried panel will select the works to be displayed from all genres including painting, ceramics, photography, glass, ceramics, jewelry, fiber and metal in abstract or more traditional approaches.

Entries may be submitted by emailing a high-resolution, digital image to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com by Wednesday, Sept. 27. For further details, artists should visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-954-6650.

In addition to Fourth Friday Gallery exhibit, The Gathering Place will also hold an Art Market on the second Saturday of the month, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Art Market is a venue in which artists and craftspeople of many genres can exhibit and sell their creations in a nonjuried forum. Last month’s market featured potters, jewelry designers, purse and clothing creators, and more. Area artisans who wish to take part can find more details atGatheringPlaceCS.org

In addition to the displayed works, each Second Saturday will have a live demonstration. This month’s program will feature Emily Rancier’s presentation of her felting skills.

Blood Drive

The Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will host an American Red Cross blood drive on Friday, Sept. 29, 1-6 p.m. Whole blood and double red blood cell donations will be taken. Walk-ins are welcomed, however, if you would like to schedule your donation for a specific time, call (800) 733-2767, visit redcrossblood.org/donating-blood or call 570-586-8191, ext. 2.

Church Breakfast

The East Benton United Methodist Women’s Group will sponsor an All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage fundraiser breakfast at Applebee’s in the Viewmont Mall on Saturday, Sept. 30, 8-10 a.m. Tickets, available at the door, are $7, $4.50 for kids younger than 10 is $4.

Yoga with Percussion

Purcussionist Jacob Cole will perform at special yoga class at Everything Natural, 426 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, On Sunday, Oct. 1, 1-3 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Call 570-498-7885 to register for for more information.

4-H Participation

Three youths from Lackawanna County, including one from Clarks Summit, were among the more than 580 4-H members from across Pennsylvania who recently took part in the annual 4-H State Achievement Days at Penn State’s University Park campus. This year’s theme was “Lights! Camera! Success!”

Members of the Lackawanna County 4-H Clubs took part in the State Fashion Revue. One was first-year member and Clarks Summit resident Kaylee Kresge.

New College Student

St. Lawrence University has welcomed Wyatt K. Sebring of Clarks Summit as a member of the Class of 2021. Sebring attended Abington Heights High School.