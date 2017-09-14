Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Taste of the Abingtons

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons will its 13th annual Taste of the Abingtons on Sunday, Sept 24, 5-8 p.m. at the Ramada Inn in Clarks Summit. This year there will be several new vendors, including Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, Alter House, Nina’s, Abbiocco and Constantino’s Catering. Returning favorites include Gerrity’s, Weis Markets and Manning’s Dairy Farm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite: eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-the-abingtons-tickets-37487923388. Tickets will also be available at the door. More than 30 vendors will be on hand including wineries, breweries and cigar shops. In addition, there will be an auction and raffle of some gift certificates and other donated gifts.

Equines for Freedom

Equines For Freedom (EFF) has accepted a donation of $1,500 from The Michael J. Cleary Memorial Fund of the Luzerne Foundation. The primary purpose of this fund is to preserve the legacy of Cleary, who was serving in the U.S. Army when he was killed in action during Operation Iraqi Freedom III in 2005. This fund honors this Dallas native’s benevolent spirit of service to this nation and to his community.

EFF is accepting new veterans into the program. The goal of this program is reduce veteran suicides in Northeast Pennsylvania through equine-assisted EMDR, which officials say is a highly effective treatment for PTSD; graduates of this program report reduced nightmares, flashbacks and anxiety. Visit EquinesForFreedom.org or call 570-665-2483 for more information about how horses are helping veterans heal from post-traumatic stress at Equines For Freedom.

Ladies-Only Fly Fishing Class

Trout Unlimited and the Fish and Boat Commission will hold a fly fishing class for ladies only, 14 and older, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 1-5 p.m. at Hillside Park outside Clarks Summit. No license is required, and the class is free. Visit fbweb.pa.gov/calendar/Gridview.aspx or call 570-477 2206 or visit fishandboat.com.

Dean’s List

Taryn Matti, a resident of Dalton, was honored for academic achievement by being named to the dean’s list at Delaware Valley University for the spring semester.

College Graduates

Wilkes University held its summer commencement ceremony recently and awarded 403 doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees to students graduating after the completion of the summer semester. They included:

• Charles Herman of South Abington Township, who received a master of science degree in education;

• Patrick Kelley of Clarks Summit, who received a master of arts degree in creative writing;

• Victoria Kochmer of Clarks Summit, who received a bachelor of science degree in nursing;

• Nathan Kroptavich of South Abington Township, who received a master of science degree in education;

• Heather Savaro of Clarks Summit, who received a master of science degree in education; and

• Ashley Stampien of Clarks Summit, who received a bachelor of science degree in nursing.