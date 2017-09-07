Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Rec Center Hours

The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd., has begun fall and winter hours, which will continue through May, 2018: weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 3-8:30 p.m. Saturdays 10 am to 5 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.

Cub Scout Registration

Cub Scout Pack No. 251 will hold its annual registration at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, on Wednesdays, Sept. 13 and 20, 6:30-8 p.m., and Sept. 27, 6-7 p.m. for boys in first through fifth grade or ages 6-10. For more information, call 570-815-1279.

Citrus Sale

The Abington Heights Marching Comets are holding a citrus sale through Friday, Sept. 15. This is the biggest annual fundraiser for the band and proceeds will go directly to the Disney World trip in November. The Marching Comets have been invited to perform at Disney and have been chosen to march in the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade on Main Street in the Magic Kingdom.

The citrus will be delivered directly from Florida. Estimated delivery to the organization is Nov. 12. Available citrus: oranges, pink grapefruit, mandarins, Washington Delicious Apples and gift boxes containing a mixture of all citrus and tangelos, pears and orange marmalade. Cartons are available in 10, 20 and 40 pound sizes and range in price from $23-$39. To purchase, contact your favorite band member, band booster or call 570-219-3747. Online orders are also available at Floridaindianrivergroves.com, organization #601875.

Rummage Sale

The Summit Christian Academy’s Parent Action Committee will hold a rummage sale Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine, at the school, 660 Griffin Pond Road in South Abington Township. Proceeds will be used to offset the cost for student needs during the school year. For more information, visit scapatriots.com.

Nicholson Bridge Day

The Nicholson Bridge Day 102nd anniversary celebration will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street in Nicholson. There will be more than 60 vendors offering arts and crafts, food and collectables. Live music and other entertainment will continue throughout the day, along with children’s games, a chicken barbecue, raffle and more. This event is sponsored by the Nicholson Women’s Club. For information, call 570-942-4191.

Civic League Dinner

Abington Heights Civic League will start the new year with a dinner at Constantio’s Lackawanna Trail in Clarks Summit at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11. Meetings are held the first Monday of each month, September through June, at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse, 115 Colburn Ave. in Clarks Summit. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 570 597-3101.

5K/Fun Run/Vendor Fair

The Newton Ransom Elementary School PTO will hold its second annual 5K run-walk/fun run Sunday, Sept. 17, at Abington Heights Middle School, 1555 Newton Ransom Blvd. in Clarks Summit. Advance registration fee for the 5K is $20; advance fee for the fun run is $10. Fees increase after Sept. 8. A new addition this year is a vendor fair. This fundraiser will help the PTO support elementary school activities such as field trips, classroom parties and more. The 5K walk/run is open to the entire community and begins at 9:30 a.m. The fun run is open to children fourth grade and younger and begins at 9 a.m Registration is 7:45-8:30 a.m. The vendor fair will be 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit the PTO’s Facebook page for more information.

Communuity Singers

The Wally Gordon Community Singers invite you to sing with them for their 2017-18 season. Based in Clarks Summit, this group was founded 35 years ago to give local people an opportunity to pursue the love of choral music, regardless of training or ability. Membership is open to high school and adult singers. No auditions required. Two concerts per season: early December and early May. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church music room, 1310 Morgan Highway in Clarks Summit, and begin on Sept. 19. For more information, call 570-561-6005 or visit their Facebook page.

Swimmers Wanted

The Abington Gators is a competitive swim league for kids 6-14. It is a member of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Age Group Swim League (NEPAGSL). Online registration is open at AbingtonGators.com. There will be a parent information night on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. in the Abington Heights High School auditorium. Bring the following to registration: insurance information, registration fees or deposit, your swimmer (all swimmers must attend registration to be fitted for their team suit). Registration fee is $235 ($100 deposit due at registration). There is a $25 discount for each successive child within the same family. This fee includes a team suit, cap and T-shirt. Practices begin Monday, Oct. 2 for our new swimmers. The first week is risk-free for all new swimmers – ask for details at registration.

College Grad

Andrea Jensen of Clarks Summit was among the The Misericordia University Speech-Language Pathology Program’s 2017 graduating class.