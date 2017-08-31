Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Jazz Communion Service

First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St. in Clarks Summit will present Celebrate Jazz in Worship on Sunday, Sept. 3, as the congregation welcomes a team of world-class musicians: bassist Tony Marino, drummer Tyler Dempsey, saxophonist Mike Carbone. This year’s event will celebrate the music of pianist Keith Jarrett. The music will begin around 9:45 a.m. It is offered as a gift to the wider community, and all are welcome to attend. Visitors are advised to come early if they wish to have a seat. For more information, contact the church at 570-586-6306 or the church’s website at fpccs.org.

Observatory Hours Change

The Thomas G. Cupillari astronomical observatory will begin its fall program on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. and will continue each Wednesday and Friday evening through Friday, Nov. 17. The astronomical programs will feature an illustrated lecture and weather-permitted observation through telescopes. The main objects planned for observation include the moon, the planets, double stars, star clusters, nebulae and galaxies.

Open to the public and free of charge, the fall sessions at the Observatory will be held regardless of sky conditions and will be cancelled only by the threat of severe weather.

Large groups such as school classes, scouts and community organizations interested in attending a session may call 570-945-8402 or email observatory@keystone.edu to arrange a private appointment.

The observatory is on Route 107, approximately two miles west of Interstate 81’s exit 202. For more information, visit visikeystone.edu/observatory.

Good Grief Art

Learn to heal and paint through your grief for the loss of a loved one. The program starts Wednesday, Sept. 6, and runs for 10 weeks on Wednesdays, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Abington Senior Center. Call for registration: 570-586-8996. This program is for beginners, no experience necessary, and it is free.

Strength Training

If you’re not physically active now and would like to begin an exercise program, the “Growing Stronger” program might be for you. It is a 12-week strength training program designed for adults 40 and older. It will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1–2 p.m. at Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road in S. Abington Township., beginning Sept. 7. The cost is $115. For questions or to register, call 570-963-6842 or visit extension.psu.edu/lackawanna/events.

Music Programs at the Comm

The Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will once again offer its music program for young children. For six weeks, on Thursday evenings and Friday mornings, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 7, they will offer Tots and Toddlers Music with instructor Cheryl Mozdian. These classes are designed for children from 6 months to 5 years old and the people who love them. The classes are 45 minutes in length and will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. Friday classes are scheduled at 9:15 a.m. for 2- to 5-year-olds and 10 a.m. for tots 6 months to 2 years old.

The activities are age-appropriate and are designed to enhance language and social and cognitive development. Children will use instruments, singing, movement, baby sign language and books to explore their world and play through music.

The instructor is a board-certified music therapist who has completed an approved music therapy program. Mozdian served in the Abington Heights School District from 2001 through 2013, directing the high school band. She most recently taught the world drumming program at the Scranton School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children and at the Comm. The fee is $59 for the six-week session (instruments are provided). For more information or to print a registration form, visit waverlycomm.org or call the Comm office at 570-586-8191, ext. 2.

Cub Scout Signups

Cub Scout Pack No. 251 will hold a signup day and kickball game for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade at South Abington Park on Saturday Sept. 9, noon to 3 p.m. (Rain date Sunday, Sept. 10, noon to 3 p.m.)

Benefit Ice Cream Stand

Matthew’s Miraculous Ice Cream Stand, raising money for research of pediatric cancer, will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Hillside Park, 1188 Winola Road in Clarks Summit. It will be run by 7-year-old Matthew Christian McDonnell, who has been battling stage IV Wilm’s tumor (kidney cancer) since he was 3 years old.

Fall Festival

Our Lady of the Abingtons will hold its 50th annual fall festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10, at the church, 700 W. Main St. in Dalton, featuring a pig roast on Saturday and a chicken barbecue on Sunday. Free admission. There will be pizza, pierogies, clam chowder, homemade baked goods, a basket raffle, silent auction, book nook, white elephant, children’s games, hayrides, entertainment and antique cars by Car Cruisers. Saturday night entertainment features deejay Eric Petersen and Sunday entertainment features The Quietmen and Vocal Accord. Call 570-563-1622.

Twirling Classes

Lynnette’s Twirlerettes will offer complimentary twirling classes the month of September in conjunction with the start of its 35th season. There is no registration fee. Classes are held in Carbondale, Forest City and Lake Ariel. Call 570-281-9797 for more information.