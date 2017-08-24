Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Church Bull Roast

Waverly United Methodist Church, 105 Church St. in Waverly Township, will hold its 48th annual bull roast on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, 1-5 p.m. The menu includes open-pit roast beef, parsleyed potatoes, baked beans, corn on the cob, tomatoes, rolls, dessert and beverages. Tickets are $14; $6 for kids younger than 10. Ten percent of all proceeds benefit missions. New this year is a silent auction, in which members of the community will be invited to bid on gift baskets and other goodies donated by individuals and local businesses.

President’s Fellowships

Matthew Barrett of Clarks Summit was among seven University of Scranton undergraduate students granted president’s fellowships for summer research last summer. The fellowships, administered by the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, offer each student the chance to partner with a faculty mentor to complete a research project during the summer. Each project was proposed and designed by the student and their faculty mentor. Barrett partnered with Dr. Marc Seid, associate professor of biology.

Summer Research

Ajna Prahalad of Clarks Summit spent the summer working on two research projects with Linda Gutierrez, assistant professor of biology, and Darina Lazarova, director of the master of biomedical sciences program and an associate professor of molecular biology at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

Preschool Enrolling

Trinity Lutheran Church, 205 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit, is enrolling students for its Early Learning Center for 3 and 4 year olds and kindergarten readiness program. The 3-year-old class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. The 4-year-old class meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9-11:30 a.m. or 12:30-3 p.m. the Kindergarten Readiness Program is for children who are 5 but will not be attending kindergarten and there are 3-, 4- or five-day options.

For more information, please call 570-586-5590 or the church office at 570-587-1088.

Soccer Club Seeks Members

The Abington Soccer Club’s U14 girls Flash is a competitive travel soccer team based in Clarks Summit. The team is looking for players who want to further their soccer development. Girls can be from any geographical area but must have been born in 2004 or 2005. The Flash has a few immediate openings. Travel soccer experience is preferred but not necessary. For more information, email eblackphoto@yahoo.com or call 570-702-9271.

Incoming Freshmen

• Wilkes University welcomed more than 600 students into the class of 2021. Among them: Colin Domnick of Dalton, Taylor O’Leary of Clarks Summit, Jasmin Patel of South Abington Township and Sean Reese of Dalton.

• Clarks Summit resident Kayleigh Tokash has enrolled at James Madison University for the fall 2017 semester.