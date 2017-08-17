Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Church Barbecue

Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road, will hold a takeout-only chicken barbecue on Saturday, Aug. 19, 3-6 p.m. Tickets are $9; $5 for kids ages 4-10; 4 and younger admitted free. Dessert and beverage included (half chicken only: $5). For information, call 570-587-3755 or 570-945-5586.

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Newton Township, will hold a chicken barbecue on Saturday, Aug. 26, 3-6 p.m. Eat in or take out. Advance sale tickets (available until Sunday, Aug. 20) guarantee dinner until 6 p.m. Limited walk-in dinners available. For tickets, call 570-587-3206 or email countrysideoffice@yahoo.com. Tickets are also available at Ayers’ Country Market at Red Barn Village and Schultzville Deli. Menu includes a half chicken (a quarter for kids meals) baked potato, cole slaw, sweet corn, roll with butter and brownie (no nuts). Ticket are $10; kids meals are $8. Pick up your dinner at the lower entrance.

The church will also hold a hymn sing on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m., followed by an ice-cream social. Visit countryside-church.org for more information.

College graduates

At Delaware Valley University, the following students are among the university’s list of May graduates: Kaitlin Fletcher of Clarks Summit who received a bachelor of science in biology, and Jennifer Grasso of Dalton, who received a bachelor of science in animal science.

Dean’s Award

Colgate University Class of 2019

member Gabrielle Durr of Clarks

Summit has earned the dean’s award

with distinction.

Dean’s List

The dean’s list for the spring semester at Washington University in St. Louis includes Jacob Linker and Sam Linker, both of Dalton.