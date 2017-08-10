Article Tools Font size – + Share This



ABPA Block Party

The Abington Business & Professional Association’s community block party will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, 5-9 p.m. along Spring Street, Depot Street and part of South State Street. The event will feature live music, street dancing, children’s activities, food vendors, a community art project, crafts and more. For details visit theabpa.com

Softball Tryouts

The NEPA Wildcats Fastpitch Travel Softball Organization will hold tryouts for the 16U division of its fall 2017/summer 2018 team at Abington Heights High School, 222 Noble Road in Clarks Summit, on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 1-3 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 13, 1-3 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 19, 1-3 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 20, 1-3 p.m. Private tryouts are also available by appointment. For additional information, call 570-504-4808, 570-351-5187 or 570-241-7030 or email AbingtonWildcats@yahoo.com.

Safe Eclipse Viewing

Keystone College has announced viewing hours at the Thomas G. Cupillari Observatory for the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21. The eclipse will begin locally at 1:19 p.m. and end at 3.57 p.m. The observatory will open at 1 p.m. The public is invited to visit within those hours to see the sun partially blocked by the moon passing in front of it.

Because the sun will be only about 70 percent covered locally, viewers will need the correct filters to observe it safely. The Observatory will have telescopes set up with solar filters and will provide free solar eclipse viewing glasses for guests, as available. There will also be live streaming of the total eclipse in the Observatory’s classroom building.

This total eclipse will cross the entire continental U.S., coast-to-coast, for the first time since 1918. Weather permitting, people across the nation will have the opportunity to view an eclipse as the moon passes in front of the sun, casting a shadow on Earth’s surface.

Admission will be free and no reservations or registration is needed. The observatory is located approximately two miles east of Fleetville on Route 107 and approximately 1.5 miles west on Route 107 from Interstate 81’s exit 202, at the intersection of Route 107 and Hack Road. For more information on the observatory, visit keystone.edu/observatory.

Medicare Counseling

In partnership with the Voluntary Action Center, the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will host informational Medicare counseling sessions for area residents. An APPRISE counselor — from Pennsylvania’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program, which is overseen by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging — will be available on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 1-3 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, Sept. 26, 1-3 p.m. The sessions will take place in the Mary Benjamin Room in the Comm’s South Wing.

The sessions are for those who are new to Medicare, contemplating retirement or if you have received mailings from your plan that you don’t understand. The APPRISE counselor will also screen beneficiaries to see if they may qualify for subsidy programs to help pay for Medicare costs. The sessions are free as a service to the community.

Church Pilgrimage

Knights of Columbus Abington Counscil No. 6611 will sponsor a bus trip to National Divine Mercy shrine. The bus departs Our Lady of the Abingtons Church at 745 a.m. with second departure at 8 a.m. from St. Gregory’s Church in Clark’s Green and returning at 10 p.m. Guest celebrant priest will be Rev. Arbogaste Santoun, pastor of Our Lady of the Abingtons and St. Patrick’s churches. Cost of $69 per person includes round-trip fare, shrine entrance fee, complimentary breakfast items and full-course meal during return trip. For information and reservations, call 570-563-3014 or 570-587-4671.

Field Hockey League Forming

An Abington-area youth field hockey league is now forming. Girls entering third through sixth grades interested in playing field hockey this fall should call 570-851-9492 to register.

Dean’s List

• Ithaca College announced the students who were named to dean’s list for the spring semester. Among them were: Meghan Beahan of South Abington Township, Edward Goff of Clarks Summit, Ryan Kresge of Clarks Summit, Jamie Loughney of Clarks Summit, Olga Opshinsky of Dalton and Rachel Smertz of Clarks Summit.

College Graduates

Delaware Valley University announced that the following students are among the University’s list of May graduates: Kaitlin Fletcher of Clarks Summit (bachelor of science, biology) and Jennifer Grasso of Dalton (bachelor of science, animal science).