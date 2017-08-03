Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Vacation Bible School

Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road in Clarks Green, will hold a vacation Bible school called Maker Fun Factory Monday through Friday, Aug. 7-11, 9-11:30 a.m. each day. The classes will include Bible-learning activities, songs, teamwork-building games, snacks and Bible adventures. The class will also learn about a mission effort to fund the digging of effective clean-water wells for remote villages in Peru. Call 570-586-8946 or email dutchjc@yahoo.com for more information.

Dean’s List

• Ithaca College congratulates students named to dean’s list for the spring semester, including Michele Amado of Clarks Summit, Devynn Pedell of Clarks Summit, Aiden Ankli of Clarks Summit, Vivian Becker of South Abington Township, Lindsey Keller of Dalton and Erika Barcomb of Clarks Summit.

• Cadet Sean Salmon has attained academic dean’s list during his first year as a mechanical engineering major at the United States Coast Guard Academy. Sean is a 2016 graduate of Abington Heights High School. He is one of five children of Patrick and Kristin Salmon of Clarks Summit, and one of three Salmon brothers presently serving in the U.S. Coast Guard.

College Graduate

Olga Opshinsky of Dalton graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in speech language pathology and audiology.