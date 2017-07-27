Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Alumni Soccer Game

All former players from Abington Heights men’s and women’s soccer teams are invited to take part in an alumni soccer game on Saturday, July 29, at 6 p.m. at Hillside Park’s turf field, 1188 Winola Road in South Abington Township. Following the game there will be a party on the patio at Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave. in Scranton. Entrance fee is $20, and can be paid the day of the game. Participants will be given a shirt, and wrist bracelet to Andy Gavin’s. Online registration is closed.

Golf Clinic

The inaugural Abington Heights Golf Clinic will be held Friday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a nine-hole round at Summit Hills Golf Club. There will also be chip and putt contest with prizes and a group lunch at Summit Hills Clubhouse Grill. A registration fee of $20 includes greens fees and lunch. To register or for more information call/text to 570-335-1877 or 570-954-5704.

5K Run/Walk

Abington Christian Academy will host its fourth annual 5K run/walk on Saturday, Aug. 5, on the campus of Clarks Summit University in Clarks Summit. Registration is 7:30-8:45 a.m., and the race will start at 9 a.m. The campus trail consists of on- and off-road terrain with some rolling hills. Awards will be handed out to runners with the best times in several age groups. Registration is $15 in advance and $20 on race day. The first 50 5K participants to register will receive a T-shirt. All proceeds benefit the general fund of Abington Christian Academy, which finances curriculum materials, special needs instruction, teacher salaries, facilities rental and student scholarships.For more information, call 570-614-4446, or email todd_e_treat@excite.com. Online registration will run through Friday, Aug. 4 at racersignup.com/3rd-annul- aca-5k- runwalk-2017/register/.

Flea Market

Clarks Summit United Methodist Church will hold a flea market on Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Selling space is still available: cost is $25 for an inside table, $20 for an outside table. Call 570-587-2571 for more information or visit Clarks Summit United Methodist Church on Facebook. All proceeds benefit the CSUMC.

Vacation Bible School

A summer kids’ event called Maker Fun Factory VBS will be hosted at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road in Clarks Green, Monday through Friday, Aug. 7-11, 9-11:30 a.m. Registration forms are available at countryside-church.org. Email KenM14064@comcast.net for more information.

Mysteries and Detectives

Book Club

The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will be on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. The selection for August is Stuart Wood’s “New York Dead.” The author for September is Cornell Woolrich.

Free Lunches for Students

The Food 4 Kids Summer Lunch Program provides free lunches to any student under the age of 18 on weekdays at Keystone College in La Plume, 12:15-1:15 p.m. The students simply show up on weekdays and can have a nutritious meal. For more information, call 570-826-0510, ext. 206. College Graduate

Louis J. Meyer of Clarks Summit recently graduated from Binghamton University, State University of New York. He received a bachelor of science.

Dean’s List

The following students earned dean’s list honors for the spring semester at Saint Joseph’s University: Lauren Fick of Clarks Summit, Katherine Lord of Dalton, Michael Noto of Waverly and Corey Sweda of South Abington Township.