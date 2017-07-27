Alumni Soccer Game
All former players from Abington Heights men’s and women’s soccer teams are invited to take part in an alumni soccer game on Saturday, July 29, at 6 p.m. at Hillside Park’s turf field, 1188 Winola Road in South Abington Township. Following the game there will be a party on the patio at Andy Gavin’s, 1392 N. Washington Ave. in Scranton. Entrance fee is $20, and can be paid the day of the game. Participants will be given a shirt, and wrist bracelet to Andy Gavin’s. Online registration is closed.
Golf Clinic
The inaugural Abington Heights Golf Clinic will be held Friday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a nine-hole round at Summit Hills Golf Club. There will also be chip and putt contest with prizes and a group lunch at Summit Hills Clubhouse Grill. A registration fee of $20 includes greens fees and lunch. To register or for more information call/text to 570-335-1877 or 570-954-5704.
5K Run/Walk
Abington Christian Academy will host its fourth annual 5K run/walk on Saturday, Aug. 5, on the campus of Clarks Summit University in Clarks Summit. Registration is 7:30-8:45 a.m., and the race will start at 9 a.m. The campus trail consists of on- and off-road terrain with some rolling hills. Awards will be handed out to runners with the best times in several age groups. Registration is $15 in advance and $20 on race day. The first 50 5K participants to register will receive a T-shirt. All proceeds benefit the general fund of Abington Christian Academy, which finances curriculum materials, special needs instruction, teacher salaries, facilities rental and student scholarships.For more information, call 570-614-4446, or email todd_e_treat@excite.com. Online registration will run through Friday, Aug. 4 at racersignup.com/3rd-annul- aca-5k- runwalk-2017/register/.
Flea Market
Clarks Summit United Methodist Church will hold a flea market on Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Selling space is still available: cost is $25 for an inside table, $20 for an outside table. Call 570-587-2571 for more information or visit Clarks Summit United Methodist Church on Facebook. All proceeds benefit the CSUMC.
Vacation Bible School
A summer kids’ event called Maker Fun Factory VBS will be hosted at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road in Clarks Green, Monday through Friday, Aug. 7-11, 9-11:30 a.m. Registration forms are available at countryside-church.org. Email KenM14064@comcast.net for more information.
Mysteries and Detectives
Book Club
The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will be on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. The selection for August is Stuart Wood’s “New York Dead.” The author for September is Cornell Woolrich.
Free Lunches for Students
The Food 4 Kids Summer Lunch Program provides free lunches to any student under the age of 18 on weekdays at Keystone College in La Plume, 12:15-1:15 p.m. The students simply show up on weekdays and can have a nutritious meal. For more information, call 570-826-0510, ext. 206. College Graduate
Louis J. Meyer of Clarks Summit recently graduated from Binghamton University, State University of New York. He received a bachelor of science.
Dean’s List
The following students earned dean’s list honors for the spring semester at Saint Joseph’s University: Lauren Fick of Clarks Summit, Katherine Lord of Dalton, Michael Noto of Waverly and Corey Sweda of South Abington Township.