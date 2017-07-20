Article Tools Font size – + Share This



‘Barrymore’s Ghost’

Actor Robert Hughes will present a dramatic reading of Jason Miller’s “Barrymore’s Ghost” on Friday, July 21, at 7 p.m. at the Pavilion at Hillside Park in Clarks Summit. Admission is free, but reservations are suggested. Call 570-586-2512 to make a reservation.

Farmer’s Market

The Abington Farmer’s Market will open on Saturday, July 22, and will run every Saturday until Oct. 29, at the former Rainbow Market location on Route 6/11 in South Abington Township. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Self Defense Class

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will host Girls on Guard, a women-only empowerment class for ages 13 and older on Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m. to noon. This class is an introduction to Tsunami Street defense for women. You will learn about body positions, stances, leverages and specific movements that will help you to defeat an attacker in many situations. Cost is $30. Payment in advance is required when registering. For more information, or to register, call 570-587-3206. Additional details available at girlsonguardpa.com, or follow Tsunami Self Defense Systems – Girls on Guard PA on Facebook.

Golf Tournament

The ninth annual Auxiliary to Abington Memorial VFW Post No. 7069 golf tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Emanon Country Club in Falls. Dinner will follow at the post home. Entrance fee is $85 per person.

Golf Tournament

The Newton Recreation Center (NRC) at 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd in Clarks Summit, will host its annual golf tournament on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Summit Hills Golf Course. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.The fee is $75 per golfer or $300 for a four-person team. This includes golf cart, appreciation gift and a sandwich and beverages on the course. Prizes, awards, raffles and a dinner catered by Country Cuisine will follow at the Newton Ransom Fire Hall. Players may pick up forms at NRC. Mail entry form and check to Newton Recreation Center. Call 570-586-7808 for more information.

Honors Graduate

Elizabeth Polishan of Clarks Summit graduated summa cum laude from the University of Scranton’s Honors Program, which is one of the Jesuit university’s programs of excellence. Officials say students in the program pursue a rigorous education that stresses independent work through close engagement with professors and other honors students, including the preparation, presentation and defense of a research or creative project during their senior year. An English and philosophy major, Polishan’s thesis was “Art as a Living Process: An Exploration of Platonic, Heideggerian and Kristevian Modes of Creation,” completed with the guidance of faculty mentor Dr. Andrew LaZella, associate professor of philosophy.

Local Veteran Gets State Post

The Pennsylvania Department of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) recently installed its officers for the 2017-18 program year. North Abington Township resident Michael McLane of Post No. 7069 was elected VFW State Inspector. He has held leadership positions at the local Post, District and State levels including as State Chief of Staff during the 2013-14 VFW program year. During his military service, he earned the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry and others.

Dean’s List

• McKinley Carey of South Abington Township was named to the dean’s list at Millikin University for spring semester.

• Katherine M. McDonald has earned inclusion in the College of the Sciences and Mathematics dean’s list at West Chester University for the spring semester. Katherine is the daughter of Joseph and Michele McDonald of Clarks Summit.

• Loyola University Maryland has announced the members of its spring dean’s list. Among them are: Daniel Bormes and Daniel Horvath, both of Clarks Summit.

• Binghamton University SUNY has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester. Included are Jack Curtis Show, Shirley Tung and Sidney Tung, all of Clarks Summit.

Vendors Sought

The second annual Newton-Ransom Elementary PTO 5K/Fun-Run and Vendor Fair will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Abington Heights Middle School. For more information about being an event sponsor, please call 570-687- 0400 or 570-498-4725 or email mzazar@hotmail.com or marissazang@yahoo.com.

The vendor fair is designed for direct sales, home-based business consultants, craft vendors and food vendors to display their unique talents or business to the community. The vendor fee is $30 for a 10-foot-by 10-foot spot. Tables are not included, but 8-foot tables can be rented for an additional $10 each. Electricity will NOT be available. Tents are not provided, but are allowed. Each vendor must donate one item or gift certificate, valued at a minimum of $20, for a raffle prize.

If you have any questions, email ksartoripto@gmail.com or call 412-310-0883.

Bus Trip

Knights of Columbus Abington Council No. 6611 will sponsor a bus trip to the National Divine Mercy Shrine in Stockbridge, Massachusetts on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Bus departs Our Lady of the Abingtons Church at 7:45 a.m. with second departure at 8 a.m. from St. Gregory’s Church in Clarks Green; the bus returns at 10 p.m. Cost is $69 per person includes round-trip fare, shrine entrance fee, complimentary breakfast items and full-course meal during return trip. For information and reservations call 570-563-3014 or 570-587-4671.