Shelter Gets Donation

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support the “extreme shelter makeover” currently underway. The Petco Foundation investment will assist with costs attributed to the expansion and renovation of the shelter’s dog adoption area. Overall benefits will include: an increase in cage square footage, newly installed floor and drain system resulting in a drier, more sanitary area, as well as the continuation of the HVAC filtration and climate control system. The renovated area will also present a quieter, more welcoming, colorful surround for guests and pets alike.

“We are pleased to partner with organizations whose mission and practices align with our own,” said Edward Florentino, executive director of the shelter. “Receiving grants and private funding is imperative for success in the animal rescue network.”

For more information about Griffin Pond Animal Shelter or the Petco Foundation, visit griffinpondanimalshelter.com or petcofoundation.org.

Free Clothing Huddle

At Waverly Community Church, 101 Carbondale Road, there will be a free clothing huddle Thursday through Saturday July 13-15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. With the school year around the corner, families can pick up some gently used clothing, shoes, handbags and many other various items. Call 570-587-2208 or visit waverlycommunitychurch.org for more information.

Shaklee Summer Sizzler

Fundraiser

A Shaklee products sale to benefit two local families will be held Saturday, July 15, 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Ramada Inn, 820 Northern Blvd. in Clarks Summit. Summer beverages and snacks will be served. Call 570-947-2474 for more information.

Vacation Bible School

The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church will hold its vcation Bible school Tuesday through Friday, July 18–21, 5:45–8:15 p.m. for kids age 2 to sixth grade (children should be toilet trained). Snacks are provided. Register online at bigbibleschool.com.

SCA Open House

Summit Christian Academy will host an open house on Tuesday, July 18. Families are invited to come between 6:30 and 8 p.m. Supervising administrator Chuck Gard and principal Dr. Marianne Rivers will be on hand to share information about the Bible-based school. Enrollment is open for the 2017-18 school year, with the school offering preschool, full-day kindergarten, and grades one through nine. For more information, visit scapatriots.com.

Summer Movies

The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, will offer a trio of family movie favorites throughout the summer, beginning Wednesday, July 19. The movies are suited for children entering first through sixth grade. Each two-hour film will start at 6:30 p.m. The movies include “Tom Sawyer.” For more information call or text 570-881-7612. Reservations are suggested. To reserve a spot, email gatheringplaceCS@gmail.com.

Hoagie Sale

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will hold a hoagie sale (turkey or Italian) on Friday, July 21, 10 a.m. to noon and 4:30-6 p.m. Hoagies are $5.50 each. Orders must be placed by Sunday, July 16. Call 570-587-3206 for more information.

Square Fair

Bring lawn chairs, blankets and the whole family to the Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road in Waverly on Friday, July 21, 6-8:30 p.m. for the sixth annual Waverly Township Community Square Fair. There is no admission fee. There will be new ticketed carnival games (designed by the Comm Camp counselors), a picnic dinner, a bounce house and a concert on the back stage with Doug Smith’s Band, featuring Erin Malloy.

Visit waverlycomm.org or visit “Waverly Community House” on Facebook for more information.

Musical Concert

First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St., offers a free evening concert of classical guitar and flute on Friday, July 21, at 7 p.m. The featured musicians are guitarist Charles Truitt and flutist Ed Wargo. Visit fpccs.org for more information.

Church Barbecue

On Saturday, July 22, the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church will hold its annual chicken barbecue. This dinner is a major fundraiser for the church. Serving will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. or when the chicken is sold out. Takeout is available and tickets are $10; $5 for kids 12 and younger. Call 570-587-2571 for tickets or more information.

Vacation Bible School

A summer kids’ event called Maker Fun Factory VBS will be hosted at Waverly Community Church, 101 Carbondale Road, on Sundays starting July 23, and continuing July 30 and Aug. 6, 13, and 20, 10 a.m. to noon for kids ages 3-12. For more information and to register, call 507-780-4557.

Veterans Memorial

The Scott Township Veterans Memorial Committee routinely continues to take memorial brick orders throughout the year. However, if anyone wishes to have a brick installed for Veterans Day, the bricks must be ordered by Sunday, July 30. The Veterans Committee is planning a Veterans Day service for Saturday, Nov. 4. Brick order blanks are available from any committee person, at the township building or on the township website, scotttownship.org. If anyone has questions they can call 570-587-3120 or 570-254- 6783.

Dean’s List

• Emma Musto of Clarks Summit has been named to the Albright College dean’s list for spring semester.

• At Seton Hall University, Alexandra Maddock of Waverly Township has qualified for the spring dean’s list.

• Sara Cobb of Dalton made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.