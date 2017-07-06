Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Football Camp

Abington Heights Football will hold its annual future Comets football camp on Sunday, July 9. The camp will be from 1-4 p.m. and will take place on the practice fields at Abington Heights High School. The cost of the camp is $20 for the first child and $15 for each additional child from the same family. Participants may register the day of the camp, but advanced registration is encouraged. Camp registration forms can be downloaded and printed from ahsdathletics.org/main/adnews/ID/43279650. For more information about the camp, Call 570-499-2737 or email JDRep17@aol.com.

Yard Sale/Vendors Wanted

United Methodist Church of Chinchilla, 411 Layton Road in South Abington Township, will host a yard sale on Saturday, July 15 (rain date July 29), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The refreshment tent will offer breakfast pastries, hamburgers, hot dogs, and beverages. Vendors wanted: $25 per space. Call 570-881-8108 or 570-503-1757. RSVP by Saturday, July 8.

Conservancy Auction

Countryside Conservancy cordially invites you to its 18th annual auction “In The Woods” on Saturday, July 15, at the Waverly Country Club, 903 N. Abington Road in Waverly starting at 6 p.m. Cocktails and dinner will be accompanied with live music featuring Music for Models. This is a wireless auction and items can be viewed at bidpal.net/inthewoods18. It is suggested that you bring an iphone or ipad, though a few will be available at the event. Dinner and auction tickets are $100 per person. Please make checks payable to “Countryside Conservancy,” and send to Box 55, La Plume PA 18440. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. For further information, call 570-945-6995.

Car Show

Allied Services and Met Life will sponsor the 46th annual Scranton Region Collector Car Show, featuring a flea market, car corral and craft fair on Sunday, July 16, at the Abington Executive Park on the Morgan Highway in South Abington Township. Gates open at 8 a.m. Admission is $3; $5 per car load; children younger than 12 admitted free. Visit Sraac.net for more information.

‘God’s Not Dead 2’’

Country Alliance Church, 14014 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will have a screening of the film “God’s Not Dead 2” on Sunday, July 16, at 6 p.m. Admission is free; an offering will be taken to help with costs. Call 570-966-4800 for more information.

Golf Tournament

The Abington Junior Comets 24th annual golf tournament will be held on Monday, July 17, at the Country Club of Scranton. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Dinner will follow the tournament. The tournament is a captain and crew format, with prizes awarded to winners. The entry fee is $150 per person, which includes lunch, golf, dinner and prizes. All proceeds benefit the Abington Junior Comets Football and Cheer Organization. Registration forms can be found by visiting abingtonjuniorcomets.com or calling 570-343-6597.

Parents of New College Students

Reservations are being accepted for a two-part workshop, “Letting go: Tips for parents of new college students,” scheduled for Thursdays, July 20 and 27, at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit. Connie McDonnell of Waverly will conduct the workshop. McDonnell, who has a graduate degree in counseling, worked in The University of Scranton Career Development Center for 33 years. She also taught a freshman seminar for several years. McDonnell said parents of college students would most benefit but it is open to anyone who is interested. A $20 fee includes reference materials.

Visit gatheringplacecs.org or the organization’s Facebook page for more information

College Graduates

During its recent commencement ceremonies, Lehigh University conferred 1,071 bachelor’s degrees, 360 master’s degrees and 49 doctoral degrees. Among them were David Galaydick of Clarks Summit, who received a bachelor of science degree in integrated business/engineering; and Sean Burke of Clarks Summit, who received a master’s degree in accounting and information analysis, with a major in accounting

Dean’s List

• More than 5,290 students at the University of Rhode Island qualified for the spring dean’s list. Among them was Salvatore Michael Bulzoni of Clarks Summit.

• Sahas Chandragiri of Waverly Township has been named to the spring dean’s list at University of the Sciences.

• William Kozar of South Abington Township has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Rochester. He is a graduate of Wyoming Seminary.

• Cornell University has informed Murray S. Fallk of Clarks Summit, that he has achieved dean’s list status for the spring semester. Murray is the son of David and Rhonda Fallk and is a 2016 graduate of Abington Heights High School. He will be entering his sophomore year and is majoring in policy analysis and management in Cornell’s School of Human Ecology.

• Cadet Sean Salmon has attained academic dean’s list during his first year at the United States Coast Guard Academy.Salmon is a mechanical engineering major and a 2016 graduate of Abington Heights High School.

Research Work

Ryan Kresge, a Clarks Summit native majoring in Environmental Studies at Ithaca College, is conducting research this summer as part of the School of Humanities and Sciences’ Summer Scholars Program. Kresge’s research topic is “Water Quality of Roadside Springs in Central New York.”

Honor Roll

Abington Heights High School has announced the fourth-quarter honor roll:

Grade nine

Erin Albright, Zachary Allen, Makenzie M. Allred, Nathaniel Armstrong, Miriam Barren, Zachary Bednarz, Brett Beemer, Lauren Berry, Jillian Bird, Julia Brown, William Brown, Brady Brust, Samuel Casimir, Roman Chastain, Raymond Chen, Kathleen Chickillo, Dillon P. Clearwater, Nicholas Colombo, Emily Conway, Charlie Cornell, George J. Cottell, Julianna M. Crandle, Michael Crowley, Daniel E. Cummins, James Dana, Spencer R. Dana, Joseph S. Danoski, Dominick DeSeta, Clare Della Valle, Evan M. Dempsey, Brooke K. Dennison, Anna Domiano, Frances Donahoe, Lucy Earl, Kyler Epstein, Amelia E. Fan, Harrison Fedor, Daniel Flickinger, Camilla Fontini, Alexa Ford, Madison Fox, Ryan J. Gabura, Samantha Gaidula, Emma Gibson, Alison Gilmore, Grace Gilmore, Luke A. Glidewell, Grace Gonzalez, Alyssa Green, Yehoshua Griver, Peton A. Gualtieri, Mara Hamm, James Hankee, Kirsten Hardy, Rory M. Harris, Alexes Harvey, Erin Healey, Adele Hollander, Sidney E. Horvath, Rachel Hunter, Varun Iyengar, Corinne M. Jacoby, Mason G. James, Sean Kane, Matthew Kelleher, Caroline Kelly, Thomas J. Kerrigan, Keane Kiat, Andrew B. Kirtley, Rachel E. Klein, Emily Klien, Brandon Klotz, Emily Knoepfel, Shaelyn L. Kobrynich, Lauren Koczwara, Catherine Anne Kupinski, Isabel Lam, Kylie Loughney, Michael Malone, Anna Marchetta, Olivia Marchetta, Anne McHale, Santino R. Medico, Zachary Melville, Shervin Mokhtari, Paige Moletsky, Matthew L. Molnar, Tova R. Myers, Angela Natale, Louis Natale, Faatihah Nayeem, Allison Nealon, Ryan P. O’Malley, Connor Ocwieja, Jarred J. Ocwieja, Elif Z. Onat, Tayler M. Osterhout, Eisela Pasko, Disha Patel, Jenna Patel, Julia Poulson-Houser, Charles Puksta, Michael Pusateri, Jakob R. Quanbeck, Christian Ragnacci, Andrew Rama, Bryce Reiner, Zachary A. Roditski, Holly Ross, Joshua J. Rozelle, Nina S. Sampogne, Natalie Schoen, Abigail E. Schrader, Gordon A. Segall, Jack Slusser, Carson J. Smith, Lucy E. Specht, Rebekah Spott, Morghan Stiles, Benjamin Storey, Jake Sullivan, Sean Sullivan, John Supanek, Clare M. Sykes, Alexandra Thornton, Makenna Thorpe, Corey Tokash, Gianna E. Toth, Sam Traweek, Stephan L. Tserovski, Maria H. Tully, William Tung, Skyler Venesky, Zachary M. Walter, Jacob Weinberg, Zachary Wheeland and Ty H. Wilmot.

Grade 10

Luke T. Abdalla, Emily L. Albright, Caroline G. Ames, Rachel Asante, Samuel Babushko, Madison Badalamente, Shannon E. Baransky, Joseph Barcia, Natalie Bartels, Sarah N. Bath, Danielle Beamish, Brandon Beck, Alexa Boersma, Olivia M. Boeth, Elizabeth Bonczek, Anna E. Bonsick, Tyler R. Bormann, Noah Braid, Suzanna Brock, Morgan Bruno, Emily R. Cacioppo, Blanca Calvo-Barrio, William P. Carlin, Edmund Champlin, Ashley Chrysler, Victoria I. Cole, Michael Cordaro, Vincent Crandle, Robert Curran, Aiden P. Curry, Brynn Dana, Arla G. Davis, Clayton Davis, Shawn DeFazio, Kearson Dorr, Tyler Driesbaugh, Eric Duggan, Alison Fiorillo, William B. Fischer, Ryan Flynn, John Frantz, Richard Fried, George Frietto, Marco Gabriel, Oliviah M. Gearhart, Jacob Gerardi, Benjamin M. Gibson, Hannah M. Gilbert, John Graham, Abigail M. Greskovic, Daniel P. Habeeb, Stephen Haggerty, Megan A. Healey, Danielle F. Heine, Sophia E. Hlavac, Emma F. Holbrook, Abigail Howey, Hannah M. Hughes, Mohammed M. Iftekhaar, Keena Jackson, Mgnolia Jones, Ashley Jordan, Bridget C. Jubon, Owen Kaeb, Linley Keisling, Connor Kelleher, Troy Kelleher, Andrew J. Keris, Olivia R. Kerrigan, Zachary J. Kierzkowski, Rachel Klien, Trey A. Koehler, Mikayla Kohanski, Nina E. Kozar, Conor R. Kryeski, Michaelene Kulig, Amber L. Kusma, Anthony M. Lionetti, Joseph W. Lisk, Nicolas A. Lombardi, Masen J. Lounsbery, Lauren Ludwikowski, Carlee N. MacPherson, Camille Marquardt, Calista Marzolino, Jane Mecca, Jessica Mendo, Andrew Miller, Eryn J. Miller, Caleb Molitoris, Destiny Moon, Aidan Mullen, Jacob Naholnik, Connor Napierala, Andrew J. Nealon, Jack Nealon, Christopher Newell, Gerron L. Niemann, Nicholas Notari, Molly O’Malley, Robert C. Orr, Modupe V. Osuntokun, Matthew Pacyna, Emily Parry, Leia M. Parry, Heet Patel, Mahir Patel, Kylie E. Patrick, Jordan Patterson, Alexandra M. Perfilio, Cameron Pettinato, Jacob R. Petty, Liam P. Pitchford, Aidan Price, Elizabeth J. Pronitis, Joshua Przekop, Ashley Reiner, Elizabeth Rembecki, Sawyer J. Rippon, Kailey Rothenberger, Sydney N. Rothka, Ashlyn Schultz, Nicholas J. Sebastianelli, Sloan Seid, Katherine Q. Sheeran, Noah Shields, Ryan Siebecker, Krutik Solanki, Julia Spindler, Isabella Stanton, Lauren Strain, Olivia Stuenzi, Greg Sweeney, Madelyn R. Sykes, Tamane Takehara, Brennan J. Tates, Sophie B. Thompson, Connor Thorpe, George P. Tinsley, Madison Tricarico, Collin Tully, Nathan D. Van Fleet, Taryn C. Wells, Katerina J. Williams, Justin M. York and Katja E. Ziemer.

Grade 11

Saud Alqahtani, Lacey M. Ammenhauser, Cassidy A. Bartkowski, Erika R. Beahan, Kyra E. Beckish, Joseph C. Beyrent, Alexander J. Bi, Sandon T. Birch, Savannah Blaum, Maria R. Bordonaro, Abby F. Brown, Alayna Brown, Madelyn E. Brown, Arielle L. Burdett, Julia G. Burke, Kyle P. Burke, Ryan J. Burke, Michael Bushko, Lauren Carroll, Tricia R. Caucci, Kyle J. Chrysler, Emily E. Clauss, Cyler A. Cleary, Ross A. Cohen, Christian A. Coronel, Ariel K. Corrigan-Mills, Audrey E. Cottell, Cameron L. Craig, Sydney Crum, Katherine E. Dammer, Jackson M. Danzig, Aidan Demkowich, Mary S. Dempsey, Alexander Derry, Cecilia Donahoe, Mariah Dougherty, Lauren M. Durante, Kazimir J. Fantanarosa, Ashlynn M. Fitzgerald, Evan W. Florey, Trevor J. Gabura, Kaitlyn R. Gilhooley, Cianna M. Giordano, Austin J. Glidewell, Kaleigh T. Greenish, Bristol S. Grenfell, Gregory W. Guditus, Margaret P. Hall, Alexander M. Hamilton, Garrett S. Harris, Frederick L. Hickman, Cohen L. Hodge, Chelsi Hoffmeier, Victoria B. Hood, Sharon J. Houlihan, Arjun Iyengar, Hayley N. Jewett, Mats M. Jonsson, Mateen Kasim, Julia A. Kasperkowicz, James T. Kazmierski, Brandon Kelleher, Alex M. Klucher, Benjamin D. Knox, Alexis Koczwara, Paris R. Koehler, Hannah Kowalski, Alyssa Kresge, Schyler M. Krieger, Cassandra L. Ksiazek, Theodore Lambert, Jack A. Leightcap, Hannah Linker, Alexa A. Longcor, Rachel A. Lorah, Kiera Lucash, Carolyn T. Lyon, Isabel K. MacGregor, Samantha Machler, Emily M. Mahoney, Emma G. Marion, Christian J. Matsell, Meghan McGinley, Molly C. McHale, Alexis L. Mercado, Gabrielle Michno, Eric J. Middleton, Antonia V. Milas, Mackenzie Milo, Haqique Mirza, Alexandria Moletsky, Abigail E. Molnar, Paige E. Morgan, Daniel C. Muller, Grace J. Murphy, Sarah E. Murray, Andrew M. Myers, Sarah C. Nealon, Liam Neary, Meghan M. Noone, Halle O’Neil, Chase Overholser, Pariseema Pancholy, Mia Paris, Parth Patel, Bianca Pineiro, Seth D. Pollock, Matthew D. Post, Siena Rainey, John R. Rama, Claire H. Reed, Carina D. Salerno, Christian J. Schimelfenig, Tucker M. Schimelfenig, Perri Scott, Phoebe M. Sebring, Kelly B. Seechock, Lauren E. Simakaski, Schuyler Smith, April Sokalsky, Naudia Solan, Jordan D. Spatt, Nichole A. Spencer, Kaila R. Steenback, Samuel Stevens, Summer M. Stevens, Katelyn G. Stoppe, Talia R. Sullum, Maria R. Sutton, Alana N. Swartz, Maria G. Terrinoni, Courtney M. Toroni, Adam Traweek, Daniel J. Uhranowsky, Anna Van Wert, Anshul Verma, Brianna J. Wahlers, Kimberly A. Ward, Hannah White, Samantha E. Wilkerson, Ariana E. Wisenburn, Elizabeth P. Wright, Khira Wudarski and Jonathan R. Yocum.

Grade 12

Jack Abdalla, Theresa E. Acla, Kevin B. Albright, Alexandra L. Altier, Thomas C. Artley, Dylan T. Asay, Havisha Bache, Vihisha Bache, Olivia A. Baker, Emilee R. Barrett, Elaine R. Basalyga, Olivia M. Basalyga, Teresa E. Bates, Bradley Bauman, Kaylee L. Benedict, Virginia Blacker, William T. Blaum, David B. Boeth, Gregory M. Borgia, Matthew G. Borgia, Eric Brickel, Alessia J. Brunori, Ray B. Bulls, Leah E. Byman, Isabela Camayd, Alyson E. Campbell, Austin Catania, Yelena Cochrane, Emily Crowley, Shane Cummings, Michael J. Curran, Anjli Dalsania, Sydney R. Dana, Celia G. Davis, Kaylee B. DeMatteo, Isabella Demo, Allyson Derry, Marissa R. Doty, Anthony M. Duboski, Maxwell Earl, Ryan P. Eckersley, Nicholas Emmett, Grace M. Evans, Michael R. Farry, Luke T. Fayocavitz, Yu Jin Feng, Rachael Frutchey, Anthony Gabello, Amanda V. Gawel, Gillian Gerega, Nicole Getz, Spencer M. Gilbert, Jason T. Giovagnoli, Lucas D. Goodman, Timothy R. Habeeb, Nikole L. Hallock, Bailey M. Harris, Peter J. Heckman, Hanna M. Hlavac, Alain N. Hoylar, Kevin Q. Hu, Kelsey L. Jackson, Madison Jarocha, Maura Jenkins, Sarah Jonsson, Alison M. Kane, Julia Khalil, Shania A. Kiat, Nathan J. Kizer, Natalie Kozar, Tyler Kusma, Heather L. Kwolek, Alyssa M. Lazar, James C. Lenahan, Sara L. Lesneski, Carissa M. Lozinger, Thomas E. Lynn, Mackenzie Machell, Garrett C. Mackay, Cara Mia Manasek, Emily Marquardt, Macy Marturano, Colin McCreary, Joshua F. McTague, Neel S. Mehta, Heather M. Mitchell, Anna G. Moher, Ashley N. Mulherin, Victoria Munley, Noah E. Musto, Samuel J. Myers, Sean Myers, Yaasat H. Nayeem, Nicole Nealon, Quentin E. Nikl, Victoria M. Nolan, Shannon M. Norris, Rohit Nuguri, Lauren A. Olevnik, Evan M. Orr, Babatunde Osuntokun, Maria Pacyna, Dante U. Paniccia, Jasmin S. Patel, Christopher Peet, Jamie A. Pennachio, Brenna Phillips, Zachary Phillips, Catherine M. Pusateri, Natalie M. Reed, Nathan Rehder, Brooke Reiner, Jonathan D. Rickwood, Dagny C. Rippon, Ethan Ross, Jonathan Ross, Kenndra K. Ross, Thomas A. Rothenberger, Andrew J. Rothka, Trevor Sablan, Anthony J. Sallavanti, Danielle Sanok, Emily C. Scarfo, Alexandra K. Scheuermann, Kali A. Schirra, Lauren M. Sciabbarrasi, Wyatt K. Sebring, Olivia A. Sesso, Ryan A. Sheffler, Zachary J. Smith, Ashleigh N. Solomon, Amanda L. Spencer, Eric Spencer, Mikayla M. Spott, Thomas Stone, Christian B. Stoner, Ryan N. Studebaker, Chris D. Suh, Emily A. Suwak, James A. Sweeney, Kayla Thorpe, Kayleigh Tokash, Connor W. Toth, Stavros Tsaklas, Jonathan A. Tumavitch, Benjamin M. Ulmer, Benjamin Vale, Katie Walsh, Donald J. Weiland, Ann A. Wesolowski, Karen Whitaker, Emily I. Williams, Jeremy Wombacker, Nicholas A. Woronchuk, Kelsey Wynn, Stephen D. Yachwak and Thomas Yocum.