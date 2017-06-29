Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Golf Tournament

Keystone College will hold its 27th annual Keystone Open golf tournament on Monday, July 10, at Glen Oak Country Club in Clarks Summit. Proceeds from the event support student scholarships at the college. Local golfers are invited to participate. Golfer registration fee is $200 per person, which includes lunch, green fees, cart, refreshments, buffet dinner and prizes. Lunch and registration begins at 11 a.m., followed by a 12:30 p.m. shot-gun start. Refreshments and dinner will follow the tournament. Sponsorship opportunities for local businesses are still available. To register or obtain more information, email mariellen.walsh@keystone.edu or call 570-945-8162.

Vacation Bible School

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit will hold vacation Bible school Monday through Friday, July 10-14, 5:30-8:15 p.m. each night. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by Bible lessons, educational videos, crafts, music and games. Ages 3 through sixth grade are welcome. The theme this year is ‘Maker Fun Factory — Created by God. Built for a Purpose.’ Register your child(ren) by printing a registration form from countryside-church.org. Email KenM14064@comcast.net for more information.

Dalton Carnival

Dalton Fire Co. will hold its annual Carnival Tuesday through Saturday, July 11-15, at the Dalton carnival grounds on Bank Street in Dalton, featuring a firefighters’ parade at 7 p.m on Friday and Chinchilla Hose Co. Lenten pizza and musical entertainment Paul Laquintano, Orange, Old Friends, Infinity and Mace in Dickson. There will also be a grand prize drawing. Gates open 6 p.m. every day. All rides are one low price.

Book Club

The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will be on Tuesday, July 11, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. There will be a reader’s choice of any of Ruth Rendell’s Inspector Wexford novels. The author for August is Stuart Woodsl.

Vendors Sought

United Methodist Church Of Chinchilla is seeking vendors for its upcoming yard sale on Saturday, July 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spaces are $25. Call 570-881-8108 or 570-503-1757 by Saturday, July 8.

Pools/Lakes Open

The lakes and pool at Lackawanna County’s parks, including McDade Pool, have officially opened. All of the locations are staffed with lifeguards. The swimming areas are open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. They will remain open through mid-August. For additional information, contact the county’s Parks and Recreation Office at 570-963-6764.

Class Reunion

Abington Heights Class of 1982 will hold its 35th anniversary reunion on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the new Stonegate Lodge, 4755 Route 438, East Benton, near Lackawanna State Park, 3-11 p.m. The cost is $47 per person. Classmates are asked to reply by Monday, July 31. For more information email AHClassof1982@gmail.com, or call 215-962-6307 or visit facebook.com/groups/ahhs82.

Dean’s List

• Alicia Lesneski of Clarks Summit has been named to Alvernia University’s dean’s list for the spring semester. She is a graduate of Abington Heights High School.

• Sondra Lionetti of Clarks Summit has earned placement on the dean’s list at The College of New Jersey for the spring semester.

• Kayla Agentowicz of Clarks Summit is among the 607 students who earned dean’s list honors for the spring semester at Mount St. Mary’s University.

• Andrei Svistunov of South Abington Township has been named to the spring dean’s list at SUNY Buffalo State.

College Graduate

Holly Lois LaCapra of Waverly Township has been awarded a bachelor of science degree in elementary education/PreK-4 cum laude from Kutztown University.