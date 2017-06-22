Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Fireworks Scheduled

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ annual fireworks show will be held on Saturday, July 1 (rain date July 2), at the Abington Heights Middle School, 1555 Newton Ransom Blvd. in Clarks Summit. There will be food and amusement vendors open for business beginning at 5 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at dusk. Admission is $5 per vehicle.

Fishing Derby

Countryside Community Church will hold its annual fishing derby on Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m. to noon (rain or shine) at the Abington Heights Middle School Pond, 1555 Newton-Ransom Blvd. in Clarks Summit. There will be prize drawings, face painting, archery, hot dogs and beverages and a trophy for the child who catches the largest fish. Penn State’s fishing team will also be in attendance. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, email countrysideoffice@yahoo.com or call 570-587-3206.

Memorial Event

AseraCare Hospice will host a community memorial event, “A Butterfly to Remember,” on Sunday, June 25, at 3 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Monastery, 631 Griffin Pond Road in South Abington Township. It will feature reflections, refreshments, music and a butterfly release. For more information, call 570-586-4573.

Football/Cheer Registration

The Abington Junior Comets’ final football and cheer registration will be Tuesday, June 27, 6-8 p.m. at Hillside Park. The registration table will be in the upper pavilion next to the playground. Forms can be obtained by visiting abingtonjuniorcomets.com. Bring a photo and a copy of the child’s birth certificate.

Keystone College Band Camps

The bands at Keystone College (KC) will host three summer music camps for high school and college students and adults of any age.

The Low Brass Camp will be held on Monday and Tuesday, July 10-11, from 6-8 p.m. in the Theatre in Brooks. There will be a $25 charge for the first day. The second day will be free upon completion of the first day. Students will receive expert instruction in trombone, tuba/euphonium and tenor/barisax saxophone.

The KC Jazz Ensemble Experience will take place Wednesday, July 12, Saturday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 26, 7-9 p.m. each day in the Theatre in Brooks. Participants will rehearse for a free public performance with the KC Jazz Ensemble on Saturday, July 29, at 7 p.m. at the Eckel Family Pavilion on campus. Players of all instruments and vocalists are invited to participate and there is no charge to participate.

The Jazz Ensemble Experience will also feature a series of free jazz improvisation workshops on Fridays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 7-8 p.m. each day in the Theatre in Brooks. Participants can take part in the workshops only or can also rehearse and perform with the KC Jazz Ensemble.

The Woodwind Camp will take place Thursday and Friday, Aug. 3-4, 6-8 p.m. both days. Students will receive expert instruction from musicians who specialize in the flute, clarinet, double reed instruments and saxophone. There is a $25 fee for the first day and the second day is free upon completion of the first.

To register or obtain more information, e-mail jeffrey.tylutki@keystone.edu, call 570-945-8599, or visit keystone.edu/music.

College Graduates

• Loyola University Maryland recognized the following students from the class of 2017 at its commencement exercises: Tara Foley of Clarks Summit received a bachelor of arts degree in political science; and Daniel Bormes of Clarks Summit received a bachelor of arts degree in English literature.

• Alicia Ann Lesneski of Clarks Summit has earned a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice, magna cum laude from Alvernia University. Lesneski minored in psychology.

• The following local residents graduated from Albright College: Alexandra DeQueiroz of Clarks Summit graduated with a bachelor of science degree in environmental science; and Emma Musto of Clarks Summit graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in religious studies/sociology, family studies and women’s and gender studies.

• Widener University conferred degrees to more than 750 graduates at this year’s commencement Among them was Matthew Pettinato of Clarks Summit, who received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.

Dean’s List

• Wyoming Seminary has announced the greater Abington area students named to the upper school dean’s list for the spring trimester. High honors: Jaclyn Morgan, Clarks Summit. Honors: Duncan Breig, North Abington Township; Michael Giallorenzi, Clarks Summit; Eamon Gibbons, Clarks Summit.

• The following Abingtons-area student was added to the University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the fall semester after publication of the list in January: Elizabeth G. Polishan, Clarks Summit.

• More than 1,600 students were named to the University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the spring semester. Local students included: Lauren M. Archibald, South Abington Township; Gianna R. Baldoni, Clarks Summit; Jessica M. Barletta, South Abington Township; Matthew R. Barrett, Clarks Summit; Erika L. Beyrent, Clarks Summit; Kyle C. Blasi, South Abington Township; Amanda L. Colombo, Clarks Summit; Jasmin L. Colon, Clarks Summit; Scott M. Curran, North Abington Township; Kaitlyn V. Davis, South Abington Township; Victor P. Dec, Clarks Summit; Amanda M. Downer, Clarks Summit; Vanessa A. Duboski, Clarks Summit; Brittany R. DuMont, Clarks Summit; Hannah Gaul, Clarks Summit; Zoe R. Haggerty, South Abington Township; Grace E. Hambrose, South Abington Township; Mariah F. Hawley, Clarks Green; Heather A. Holzman, Dalton; Nadeen M. Jafar, South Abington Township; Madeline H. Keegan, Waverly Township; Christian H. Kemmerer, Clarks Green; Cara A. Kopicki, Clarks Summit; Alyssa L. Mallory, Dalton; Joseph M. Marciano, Waverly Township; Terrence K. McGurrin, Clarks Summit; Samuel J. Morano, Clarks Summit; Enis Murtaj, Clarks Summit; Christabel G. Newman, Waverly Township; Michelle J. Pacyna, South Abington Township; Elizabeth A. Pattara, South Abington Township; Jacqueline M. Pesavento, Clarks Summit; Elizabeth G. Polishan, Clark Summit; Maaz Siddiqui, South Abington Township; Emily A. Sullivan, South Abington Township; Adam M. Sunday, South Abington Township; Madalyne A. Sunday, South Abington Township; Michael C. Thiel, Clarks Summit; Devin P. Wood, Newton; Michael J. Wynn, South Abington Township; and Shiqi Zhou, South Abington Township.

• Wilkes University announced the dean’s list for the spring semester. Local students on the list included: Abigail Burke of Clarks Summit, Kelly Kwolek of Clarks Summit, Marissa Lewis of Dalton, Dana Miller of Dalton, Raeva Mulloth of Waverly Township, Ajna Prahalad of Clarks Summit and Joshua Slocum of Clarks Summit.

• Rachel Gilmore and Henry C. Lee, both of South Abington Township, were named to the dean’s list at the University of New Haven for the spring semester.

• The following local students have been named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the spring semester: Jason Bamford of South Abington Township, Jessa Sablan of South Abington Township, Kanak Chattopadhyay of South Abington Township and Sarah Beamish of South Abington Township.

Provost List

Regina Volpe of Clarks Summit, achieved a perfect 4.0 grade-point average during the spring 2017 semester, earning a spot on the provost’s list at Hofstra University.

Honor Roll

Wyoming Seminary Lower School announced the greater Abingtons-area students named to the academic high honor roll and academic honor roll for the spring trimester. They include, high honor roll: Alyssa Shonk, Clarks Summit. Honor roll: Santiago de los Rios, Dalton; Hannah Frels, Dalton.