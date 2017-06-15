Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Fire Co. Dinner

Newton Ransom Volunteer Fire Co., 1890 Newton Ransom Blvd. in Clarks Summit, will hold a Texas weiner fundrasier on Friday, June 16, 5-8 p.m. Menu includes Texas weiners ($2.50 each), French fries ($2.50 per order) and beverages ($1). Eat in or take out. To advance order, call 570-604-5588.

TV/Monitor Recycling

Clarks Green residents will be permitted to recycle a TV or computer montor (one per household) on Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m. to noon at the Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road. Television and computer monitors only; items must be intact, includes cords.

Lodge Dinner

Waverly Masonic Lodge No. 301, 118 N. Abington Road in Clarks Green, will hold its annual chicken barbecue on Saturday, June 17, at the Lodge grounds, noon until sold out. The dinner includes a half chicken, baked potato, homemade baked beans and coleslaw. The price is $10; $6 for kids 12 and younger. Eat under the tent or take out. There will also be a bake sale.

Comm Concert

On Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m., musicians Sophie Till and Ron Stabinsky, recipients of the F. Lammot Belin Arts Scholarship (awarded by the Waverly Community House each year) will give back to The Comm and the community with a free concert in the Comm auditorium at 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly. The duo will perform Brahams’ violin and piano sonatas on violin and piano. For more information, visit belinarts.org or visit waverlycomm.org.

Vacation Bible School

Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road in Dalton, will hold Vacation Bible School Monday to Friday, June 26-30, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for ages 5 and older. For more information, call 570-591-8259.

Farmer’s Market Vouchers

Lackawanna County senior citizens will once again be able to participate in the very popular local farmers market voucher program. The county’s Area Agency on Aging, in cooperation with the State Department of Agriculture, will distribute farmers market nutritional program vouchers at senior community centers or public facilities. Under the program, each eligible senior can receive up to four $5 vouchers that can be redeemed at participating farmers markets and farm stands for fresh fruit and produce. Those who qualify are Lackawanna County residents who will be 60 or older by Dec. 31 and whose annual income does not exceed $22,311 for a single person, $30,044 for a couple or $37,777 for a three-person household. Proof of age in the form of a driver’s license or birth certificate must be provided along with proof of Lackawanna County residency in the form of a utility bill or a driver’s license.

Vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seniors who are unable to visit a site may appoint a proxy to pick-up a voucher for them. Proxy forms can be obtained at the Area Agency on Aging, local senior centers or online at lackawannacounty.org.

Distribution dates and sites include:

Thursday, June 29: Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road, Clarks Summit.

College Graduates

• Keystone College celebrated its 146th commencement recently and degrees were conferred upon 313 students.

The following local students received degrees and certificates:

Jennifer Theresa Barrett of Clarks Summit and Angela Kulick of Dalton received a master of education in early childhood education leadership.

Donald Edward Stacknick Jr. of Dalton received a master of science in sport leadership and management.

• Lackawanna College awarded more than 370 associate degrees and certificates to students from 15 states during its 123rd commencement. The following local students earned degrees and certificates:

Associate in applied science

Accounting: Connor Thomas Sullivan, Clarks Summit.

Associate in science

Business administration: Garett Mackenzie Button, Clarks Green.

Business studies: David Andrew Tuohig, Dalton.

Diagnostic medical sonography: Alyssa Kate Dikeman, Clarks Summit.

Early childhood education: Abigail Kathryn Craig, Clarks Summit and Anne Mara Keib, Clarks Summit.

Emergency medical services: Nichol Lucier, Clarks Summit.

Human services: Bianca Catherine Montes, Clarks Summit.

Natural gas compression technology: Dalton Dean Robyn LaCoe, Clarks Summit.

Honor Roll

Summit Christian Academy has announced the students who qualified for the honor roll during the fourth marking period.

Eighth grade: Justin Bodin and James Schmidt Jr.

Seventh grade: Joy Golden.

Sixth grade: Ethel Schmidt.

Fifth grade: Christopher Buchanan, Kaylee Parker and Dominick Snipes.

Fourth grade: Bethany Buchanan, Madison Liples, Paige Rivers, Nathan Schmidt and Ava Whalen.

Third grade: Jonathan Feldman, Logan Schmidt, Jacob Shaw and Joshua Shaw.

Second grade: Cayden Bradway, Jaylee Gonzalez, Emily Liples, Faith Mielo and Avery Rivers.

First grade: Ethan Christianson, Zackary Feldman, Douglas Fernandes, Sarah Lynott, Aiden Rivers, Caleb Ryan, Anna Schmidt and Alexander Snipes.

Dean’s List

• Hollis Coldwater of South Abington Township was named to Ashland University’s dean’s list for the spring semester.

• The following residents were recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring semester: Jacob Ross of South Abington Township and Emily Peairs of Waverly Township.

• Elizabethtown College announced the names of students whose outstanding academic performances have earned them the recognition of being included on the spring dean’s list. They include: Kevin Elwell of Clarks Summit, Megan Kane of South Abington Township, Melissa Spencer of South Abington Township and Alyssa Vielee of South Abington Township.