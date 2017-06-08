Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Summer Hours

Summer hours at the Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd., are weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on weekends.

Fishing Derby

The eighth annual Forever Young Kids Fishing Derby, held in memory of ‘Bud’ Young, will be held at Hillside Park, 1188 Winola Road in Clarks Summit on Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m. to noon (registration begins at 8 a.m.). Advanced registration is open until 6 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at the Abington Community Library (parent or guardian must sign). Awards and $1,000 value prize raffle from Noon to 1 p.m. Only use bait provided by derby committee. Admission, lunch, bait, a derby T-shirt and a raffle ticket are all free.

Smoke Testing Sewer Lines

The Borough of Clarks Summit is conducting a smoke test of its sanitary sewer system. Work crews will be in the town starting on Thursday, June 8, and continuing through Friday, June 16. A “smoke test” survey will assist our inspection crews in locating breaks and defects in our sewer system. Officials say the smoke you see coming from the vent stacks on houses or holes in the ground is non-toxic, non-staining, has no odor, is white to gray in color and creates no fire hazard. The smoke should not enter your home unless you have defective plumbing or dried up drain traps. It is advisable for the home owner to pour a gallon of water into each drain trap of floors, sinks, showers and tubs prior to our testing. If smoke enters your home, there is a good reason to assume that sewer gases may also be entering your home or business. If you are not home and discover smoke when you return, call 570-586- 9316. If there is any individual in your home or business who has respiratory problems and is immobile, call the above phone number prior to testing.

Community Dinner

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will hold a community pasta dinner on Saturday, June 17, 4-7 p.m.; Eat in or take out. Tickets are $8; $6 for kids younger than 10. Call 570-587-3206 or visit countryside-church.org. Menu: salad, homemade sauce and meatballs, pasta, rolls and butter, dessert and beverage (eat-in only).

Electronics Recycling

The Borough of Clarks Summit will accept the drop-off of one TV and computer monitor per household from Clarks Summit residents on Monday and Tuesday, June 19 and 20, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Residents must call for an appointment. There will be a donation bucket to help defray labor and equipment costs. These devices must not be dismantled in any way. Only televisions and monitors are being accepted. Interested residents should call the Borough office at 570-586-9316, weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to schedule their dropoff. Strong volunteers are needed to help unload/load the electronics.

Church Fishing Derby

Countryside Community Church will hold its annual fishing derby on Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m. to noon at the Abington Heights Middle School Pond, 1555 Newton Ransom Blvd. in Clarks Summit, rain or shine. There will be prize drawings, face painting, archery, hot dogs and beverages, and a trophy for the child who catches the largest fish. Penn State Fishing Team will also be in attendance. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. For more information, email countrysideoffice@yahoo.com or call 570-587-3206.

Special Honors

Patrick D. Calvey of Clarks Green was among the 15 members of The University of Scranton’s Class of 2017 who graduated from its Business Leadership Honors Program.

Dean’s List

• Tyler Zimmerman of Clarks Green, has made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Liberty University. He also was inducted into The National Society of Collegiate Scholars.

• Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester. Local students included Ruhani Aulakh and Morgan Muller, both of Waverly.

• Lehigh University congratulates the following students for being named to the dean’s list in the spring semester. Local students earing the honor included Jennifer Burke, Evan Eckersley and David Galaydick, all from Clarks Summit.

• A total of 398 Mansfield University students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. Among them were Jacob Adcroft and Richard Pollock, both of Dalton.

• More than 1,660 students have been named to the spring dean’s list at Kutztown University. They included: Holly Lois LaCapra of Waverly Township, Richard McDermott of Clarks Summit, Erin Schumacher of South Abington Township and Kevin Charles Schumacher of South Abington Township.

• Several local students were among the more than 900 undergraduates who were named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the spring semester. They included: Keirnan Dougherty of Dalton and Steven McKnight of South Abington Township.