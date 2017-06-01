Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Open House

Abington Christian Academy will host a prospective student open house on Friday, June 9, 9 a.m to 2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The academy is at 413 Layton Road in South Abington Township. For more information, call 570-586-5270.

Women’s Club Yard Sale

The Waverly Women’s Club will hold its annual indoor yard sale on Friday and Saturday, June 9-10 at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 105 Church St. in Waverly. Items to be sold will include jewelry, household items, small furniture, purses and more. All proceeds benefit local charities. Hours are Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is free. Donations of items will be accepted on Wednesday, June 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday, June 8, noon to 5 p.m.

Blood Drive

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (800) 733-2767, visit redcrossblood.org and enter: COUNTRYSIDE or contact the church office aat 570-587-3206 to schedule an appointment. The entire appointment takes approximately one hour and fifteen minutes.

‘Wise’ Program for Seniors

The Voluntary Action Center will present its “WISE” program for the 60+ generation. It is a free program and will meet six times for 2 hours each session. It will start on Monday, June 12, and continue each Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St. in Clarks Summit. For information and to register, call 570-347-5616.

Book Club

The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will be on Tuesday, June 13, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. The book scheduled to be discussed is Lee Child’s “Killing Floor.” The author for July is Ruth Rendell.

College Graduates

• Kathleen Druther of Clarks Summit graduated magna cum laude from the University of Utah’s College of Pharmacy, receiving a doctor of pharmacy degree. Druther was a 2008 Times-Tribune cross country all-region selection (for Scranton Prep) and a magna cum laude University of Scranton graduate in 2013 receiving a degree in biology. She has continued running since college and plans to next compete in a 10K race in July in Utah.

• Kevin C .Elwell of Clarks Summit, graduated from Elizabethtown College with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering management.

• More than 400 students graduated as Susquehanna University this spring. Among them was Keirnan Dougherty of Dalton, who graduated with a bachelor of arts in psychology. A 2013 graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School, she is the daughter of Jim and Sherry Dougherty.

• Wilkes University awarded 782 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its spring commencement. Among the graduates: Nicole Bleich of South Abington Township received a master of science in education; Sandra Pesavento of Clarks Summit received a doctor of education in educational leadership/educational leadership studies; Donald Roe of Clarks Summit received a master of arts in creative writing; Joshua Slocum of Clarks Summit received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering and Julie Umerich of Clarks Summit received a doctor of pharmacy.

Honor Society

•Samantha Kelly of Clarks Summit was among The University of Scranton students inducted into the international honor society for education (Kappa Delta Pi).

• Devin Wood of Newton was among The University of Scranton students inducted into the international honor society for students of philosophy (Phi Sigma Tau).

• Amanda Downer of Clarks Summit was among The University of Scranton students inducted into the international honor society in social science (Pi Gamma Mu).

• Andre Camayd of Clarks Summit was among The University of Scranton students inducted into the honor society for entrepreneurship (Sigma Nu Tau).

• Local residents were among The University of Scranton students inducted into the international honor society of nursing (Sigma Theta Tau). Among them were: Gianna Baldoni of Clarks Summit, Victor Dec of Clarks Summit and Alyssa Mallory of Dalton.

• Thamer Al Olayet of Clarks Summit was among The University of Scranton students inducted into the only existing international honor society in the computing and information disciplines (Upsilon Pi Epsilon).

• Peggy Doolittle of South Abington Township was among The University of Scranton students inducted into the national human services honor society (Tau Upsilon Alpha).

• Michelle Boyle of Dalton was among The University of Scranton students inducted into the national honor society for graduate and undergraduate students in healthcare administration programs (Upsilon Phi Delta).

Dean’s List

At Nazareth College Audra Nealon of South Abington Township has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.