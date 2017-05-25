Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Photography Show

The Waverly Community House will open a spring photography show at the Small Works Gallery on Thursday, May 25, at 4 p.m. Winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. This juried group exhibition marks the grand opening of the Comm’s new gallery, a project of the F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit waverlycomm.org.

‘The Tempest’

Ghostlight Productions presents its eighth annual Shakespeare in the Park production. This year the play will be “The Tempest,” featuring live music and a local cast. Performances will be given at South Abington Park on Fridays, June 2 and 9; and Saturdays, June 3 and 10; at 6:30 p.m., as well as Sundays, June 4 and 11; at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

The play is a tale of a banished ruler, stranded on an island, who learns some vital information and plots revenge.

For more information, visit GhostlightNEPA.com.

Benefit Picnic

Waverly United Methodist Church will host a free community picnic on Friday, June 3, 5-7 p.m. Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be taken, and all monetary donations and non-perishable canned good donations will be passed along to local food banks. The church will provide burgers, hot dogs, drinks, chips and popcorn. Community members are invited to bring a salad, side or dessert to share. There will also be old-fashioned lawn games, music, balloons and face-painting.

Honor Society Officer

Alicia Lesneski of Clarks Summit was named a vice president of the Alpha Phi Sigma honor society. Lesneski is studying criminal justice at Alvernia University, and is a gradaute of Abington Heights High School. Alpha Phi Sigma is the Criminal Justice National Honor Society at Alvernia University.

Honor Society

Local residents are among nearly 70 University of Scranton students inducted into the national Jesuit honor society (Alpha Sigma Nu, the only honor society open to students and faculty in all disciplines of the University). They included: Madalyne Sunday, Erika Beyrent, Amanda Downer and Elizabeth Polishan, all of Clarks Summit.

Dean’s List

Kara Greskovic of South Abington Township, qualified for the spring dean’s list at Belmont University.

Collegiate Award

Emma Musto of Clarks Summit, a senior at Albright College, received the Department of Religious Studies award at the college’s recent honors and awards ceremony.

Honor Society

• Local residents were among The University of Scranton students inducted into the national honor society for biology (Beta Beta Beta). They include Kaitlyn Davis of Clarks Summit, Samuel Morano of Clarks Summit, Elizabeth Pattara of South Abington Township, Madalyne Sunday of Clarks Summit and Adam Sunday of Clarks Summit.

• Local residents were among The University of Scranton students inducted into the business honor society (Beta Gamma Sigma). They include Andre Camayd of Clarks Green, Terrence McGurrin of Waverly Township, Bander Alenzi of Clarks Summit, Erin Cutri of Waverly Township, Nikola Lalovic of South Abington Township and Konstantinos Tsaklas of Clarks Summit.

• Kelli Cali of Clarks Summit was among The University of Scranton students inducted into the international honor society for counseling (Chi Delta Rho, the University’s chapter of Chi Sigma Iota).