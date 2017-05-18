Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Bank Holds Kids Event

Fidelity Bank will host “Sing-a-long with Sammy” at the Fidelity Bank Playhouse at McDade Park (near the soccer fields), 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 20. A meet and greet with Green Team mascot, Sammy Saves-a- Lot, will be followed by a sing-a- long performance by local singer and songwriter, Lily Mao. A story time and a children’s gardening presentation by the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center is scheduled and kids will get to plant flowers to take home and start their own garden. There will be snacks and giveaways. Admission is free.

Golf Tournament

The Waverly Community House will hold its 21st annual Comm Classic Golf Tournament on Monday, May 22, at Glen Oak Country Club in Clarks Summit. The tournament is captain-and-crew and features gross score prizes, raffle prizes, a $2,500 putting competition, a $10,000 hole-in-one prize, lunch, cocktail hour, a dinner buffet, gift raffle and live auction. The registration fee of $175 entitles each golfer to eligibility to win one of several major prizes. Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m. with a noon shotgun start. Friends and family may join the golfers afterward for cocktails and dinner at a cost of $50 per person.

All proceeds benefit community programming at the Waverly Community House. Call 570-586-8191, ext. 2, for sponsorship and registration information or visit waverlycomm.org.

Golf Tournament

The 12th annual Mike Shimko Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, June 3, at the Pine Hills Country Club in Taylor. There will be a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start; captain-and-mate format. The regisration fee of $75 per person includes green fees, cart, buffet dinner and cash prizes. The dinner will be held at St. George’s Center, 743 S. Keyser Ave. in Taylor. Payment for the tournament is due on or before Friday, May 26. For anyone wishing to sponsor a hole, the price is $50 per hole. Those interested can call 570-430-6749, 570-562-2157) and 570-906-0870). All proceeds are going to Uplifting Athletes, Penn State University, in memory of Mike Shimko. Make checks payable to “Penn State Uplifting Athletes.”

Rummage Sale

Cub Scout Pack No. 251, sponsored by Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, will hold its inaugural rummage sale on Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No early birds.

Car Cruise

The Scranton Region Antique & Collector Car Club will host a free car cruise and free vendor space on Sunday, May 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Allied Services/Met Life Abington Executive Business Park on Morgan Highway in South Abington Township. Food and refreshment vendors will be on site. All proceeds will go to Allied Services. Reservations are required. Call 570-347-8567 or email Mikejpassero@gmail.com.

Master’s Degree

Corey Suraci of Clarks Summit and other members of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s (Geisinger Commonwealth) graduating class of 2017 received master of biomedical science degrees.

Honor Society

Michael Moletsky of South Abington Township was inducted to Delta Mu Delta. This is a business honor society that recognizes and encourages academic excellence of students.

College Graduate

Stephen Reuther of Moosic graduated cum laude from York College of Pennsylvania. Reuther earned a bachelor of arts degree in mass communications.