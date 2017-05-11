Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Bike Safety Fair

The Lackawanna County Commissioners will host the fifth annual bike safety fair and helmet giveaway on Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to noon at McDade Park. A total of 300 bike helmets will be given away to the youngsters who attend. Bike safety talks will be presented by local police officials. A bike rodeo is also planned to help the youngsters learn how to navigate in all kinds of weather and terrain. For further information, call 570-963-6750 or email pantusof@lackawannacounty.org.

Peacemakers Dinner

Firefighters, emergency medical services staffers, police officers, state police and military personnel and their guests are invited for a very special evening and free dinner on Saturday, May 13, to honor their service and dedication. This dinner will be held at the Evangelical Free Bible Church, 431 Carbondale Road (Route 632) in South Abington Township. Chaplain (and retired colonel) James E. May will follow the dinner with a special program of encouragement.

Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited so request your tickets online at efreebible.org/peacemakers-dinner. Special gifts donated by the church and local businesses will be awarded to attendees in honor of their service. The dinner will be prepared by a chef from The Inn of the Abingtons.

Clean & Green

Lackawanna County residents are invited to attend an educational meeting at the Newton Ransom Recreation Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd. in Clarks Summit, on Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Wyoming Lackawanna Farm Bureau. Doug Wolfgang, director of farmland preservation for the state department of agriculture, will be the speaker. Deadline for filing an application for Clean and Green Tax treatment in Lackawanna County is June 1. All interested taxpayers are encouraged to attend.

Herb Festival

The Friends of the Dalton Library’s Herb and Perennial Festival will be held Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. to noon at the Dalton Fire Hall, 109 S. Turnpike Road, featuring a variety of herbs and perennials, gardening books and refreshments available for a donation. Penn State Master Gardeners will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

Scranton Tennis Club

Scranton Tennis Club (STC), 1029 Morgan Highway in Clarks Summit, a non-profit, seasonal outdoor membership-based tennis club serving Clarks Summit and the surrounding communities, is now accepting member applications for the 2017 season and they will hold their annual open house on Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, May 21). STC will hosting a free tennis clinic with tennis pro Joe McNulty at noon. The drill clinic is open to members and non-members of all ages and skill levels. For more information, visitscrantontennisclub.com or facebook.com/ScrantonTennisClub or call 570-507-7167.

Golf Tournament

The 21st annual Comm Classic Golf Tournament will be held Monday, May 22, at Glen Oak Country Club. Shotgun start at noon. Contact the Waverly Community House (570-586-8191, ext. 2) or visit waverlycomm.org for more info.

Dance Recitals

Three area women join forces to bring the arts together in the Abington’s. On Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m., the Devine School of Dance will perform its 41st annual recital titled “Opening Night, From the Screen to the Stage” at Abington Heights High School (AHHS) in Clarks Summit, featuring the AHHS honors orchestra or choir. Tickets will be available at the door. For additional details, call 570-604-2398.

There will also be dance performance by students on Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. Performers will range in age from 3 years old to fourth grade. The theme is also “Opening Night, from the Screen to the Stage.” This performance does not include an appearance by the AHHS honors orchestra or choir.

Honor Roll

Summit Christian Academy Third Quarter Honor Roll:

Eighth grade: Justin Bodin, Matthew Buchanan and James Schmidt Jr.

Seventh grade: Joy Golden and Isabelle Samsock.

Sixth grade: Bryan Bradway and Ethel Schmidt.

Fifth grade: Christopher Buchanan, Kaylee Parker and Dominick Snipes.

Fourth grade: Bethany Buchanan, Madison Liples, Paige Rivers, Nathan Schmidt and Ava Whalen.

Third grade: Jonathan Feldman, Logan Schmidt, Jacob Shaw and Joshua Shaw.

Second grade: Cayden Bradway, Jaylee Gonzalez, Emily Liples, Faith Mielo and Avery Rivers.

First grade: Ethan Christianson, Zackary Feldman, Douglas Fernandes, Sarah Lynott, Aiden Rivers, Caleb Ryan, Anna Schmidt and Alexander Snipes.

Engineering Competition

A local resident was among University of Scranton students winning awards in competitions at the recent Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Region 2 Student Activities Conference. Twenty-five Scranton students participated in contests that included robotics, physics, design and student paper and ethics competitions, as well as leadership training.

Tara Hambrose of South Abington Township, won second place in the inaugural Women in Engineering (WIE Teach) competition.