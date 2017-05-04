Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Twirling Recital

The Double “R” Twirlettes will present “Music Legends” on Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m. at Mid Valley Secondary Center, 52 Underwood Road in Throop. To purchase tickets, call 570-489-1935 or visit doublertwirl.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. The recital will benefit the Boys and Girls Club. The Twirlettes are under the direction of Kathleen Y. Mercatili.

Toastmasters Open House

The Electric City Toastmasters will hold an open house Tuesday, May 9, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Charles Luger Outpatient Clinic building at Allied Health Services, 475 Morgan Highway in Scranton. Visitors and new members are welcome. The organization helps members become better leaders, listeners, and speakers. Call 570-561-5966 or email vppr-1607@toastmastersclubs.org.

Honor Society

Corey Suraci of Clarks Summit and several other Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine master of biomedical sciences students will be inducted into the Alpha Epsilon Lambda Honor Society.

College Grad

Breanna Sechrist of Dalton has graduated from Grantham University with an AAS degree in medical coding and billing.

‘Heroin Hits Home’

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will host “Heroin Hits Home” on Wednesday, May 10, 7–8 p.m. Lackawanna County District Attorney Shane Scanlon discusses the battle against the horror of heroin in Lackawanna County. The event is open to the entire community. Call 570-587-3206 for more information.

Spring Concert

The Wally Gordon Community Singers will present its spring concert, “Celebrations” on Saturday, May 13, at 6 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway in South Abington Township. The concert will focus on music used for various celebrations. A reception will immediately follow. A donation of $5 per person is suggested, and the public is invited.

Mother’s Day Breakfast

Newton Ransom Volunteer Fire Co. 1890 Newton Ransom Blvd. in Clarks Summit, will host a Mother’s Day breakfast on Sunday, May 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, hashbrown casseroles and desserts and beverages. Tickets are $8; $5 for kids.

Fly Fishing/Conservation

Summer Camp

The registration deadline for Trout Unlimited’s fly fishing/conservation summer camp has been extended to Wednesday, May 31. Teens 14 to 18 can learn about the environment and at the same time learn fly fishing, June 18-25 at Keystone College. Fee is $350 with financial aid available. Visit flyfishingsummercamp.com or call 570-954-5042 for more information.