Football Fundraiser

The Comet Football Fan Club is hosting a Night at the Races on Friday, April 28, at the Clarks Summit Fire Hall on Bedford Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and races begin at 7 p.m. The event also includes a basket raffle and 50/50 drawing. For more information visit the Facebook page or email ahcffc@gmail.com.

Civic League

The Abington Heights Civic League will meet Monday, May 1, at 7 p.m. at the club house, 115 Colburn Ave. in Clarks Summit. The Abington Heights Dance Academy will entertain. For more information, call 570-587-3101.

Equines For Freedom

Veterans and their family members, mental health professionals, volunteers and donors are invited to tour the Equines For Freedom (EFF) arena on Sunday, April 30, 2-4 p.m. The EFF arena is located on the campus of Marley’s Mission, 2150 Port Royal Road in Clarks Summit. A short presentation will be followed by a chance to speak with representatives of the program. Visit EquinesForFreedom.org or call 570-665-2483 for more information or to make an appointment for this free program for veterans with post traumatic stress.

Backyard Beekeepers

Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers will meet Tuesday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in the Ryon Room. Admission is free. Meetings are for anyone who is a beekeeper, would like to become a beekeeper or just is interested in honeybees. This month’s topics: varroa control-heat method, swarm list sign ups and procedure, meeting place for June meeting, elections and any beekeeping questions. Visit Facebook.com/lackawannabackyardbeekeepers or lackawannabackyardbeekeepers.blogspot.com.

Stewardship Award

Countryside Conservancy will recognize the winners of its 2017 Stewardship Award at a ceremony on Wednesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. in Evans Hall, Keystone College. This year’s ceremony will honor Mort and Sue Fuller for their efforts to restore and transform their Overlook Estate in Waverly. The event is free and coffee, wine and desserts will be provided. The publics is invited.

Rummage Sales

• The United Methodist Women of the Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road in Clarks Green, will hold its spring rummage sale on Thursday, May 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m and on Friday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to noon, featuring clothing, books, collectibles, kitchen items and more. Proceeds help to fund the mission projects that the United Methodist Women sponsor.

• Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road in Dalton will hold its spring rummage sale on Friday, May 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, 8 am. to noon. Drop-off days are Tuesday and Wednesday, May 2 and 3, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No shoes, electronics, TVs or large appliances. Call 570-563-1280, 570-587-3755 or 570-945-5586 for more information.

• Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will hold a rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baked goods and lunch will be on sale, along with clothing, household items and toys, featuring: Grandma’s Attic. with antiques and collectibles. A half-price sale {excluding Grandma’s Attic} will take place on Saturday, May 6, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 570-587-3206 for more information.

‘Knight at the Races’

Knights of Columbus Council No. 6611 will hold a Knight at the Races on Saturday, May 6, at St. Patrick Hall, 205 Main St. in Nicholson. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; first race at 7 p.m. Admission is $10, which includes food, beer and wine. $10 per horse. Winner gets $50.

Astronomy Day

The Lackawanna Astronomical Society will host Astronomy Day on Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m. at Keystone College’s Thomas G. Cupillari Observatory, Route 107 and Hack Road in Fleetville. All are welcome. No reservations are required. Admission is free.

Society members can answer questions about their telescopes and observing the night sky. There will be an illustrated slide program and free sky maps. Bring a jacket or sweater at least, since we will be out-of-doors to observe. There will be free refreshments.

Trolley to the Game

The Electric City Trolley Museum will offer nine excursion runs to PNC Field to see the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders. Select games, May through September, will offer fans an opportunity to “take the trolley” to the park. The price of the excursion is $20 per person and includes the trolley fare, game ticket and a $2 voucher for the concession stand. For those who have game tickets, the cost is $11. Reservations are required. For more information, call 570-963-6590.

Scholarship Shoot

The Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club will host its annual Fred Loch Memorial Scholarship Shoot on Sunday May 7, at the club, which is on Lake Winola Road. This shoot is to help fund the club’s scholarship program.

Shooting on the clay bird sporting clays course begins at 9 a.m. and a full steak dinner will be served at 11:30 a.m. Shotguns will be available if needed. The entry fee is $25 per shooter for 50 birds or $45 for 100 birds. In both cases shooters will need to supply their own ammunition. For additional information or to request an entry form, call 570-945-3137 or 570-903-5755 or visit fscweb.org.

Preschool Enrollment

Trinity Early Learning Center at Trinity Lutheran Church, 205 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit, is enrolling for its preschool programs. A two-day-a-week program for 3 year olds; a three-day-a-week 4-year-old program; and a three-, four- or five-day-a-week kindergarten readiness program for 5-year-olds are offered. For more information, call 570-586-5590 or 570-587-1088.