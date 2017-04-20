Article Tools Font size – + Share This



‘Street Smart Essentials’

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will host Robert Thomas’s Tsunami Street Smart Essentials class on Sunday April 23, 3-5 p.m. Class will be co-ed, and is open to students in fifth through 12th grades at all fitness levels. No experience is necessary. The cost of the two-hour class is $20, which must be prepaid with registration and is not refundable. Space is limited. This class will focus on the essential tips and techniques for street-smart protection. It is not a martial arts class, but a street-smart proactive training session, meant to bolster awareness and self-confidence. Training is in socks/bare feet/athletic clothes; no jewelry. For more information, or to register, call 570-587-3206.

Football Fundraiser

The Comet Football Fan Club will host a Night at the Races on Friday, April 28 at the Clarks Summit Fire Hall on Bedford Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; races begin at 7 p.m. The event also includes a basket raffle and 50/50 drawing. For more information visit the Facebook page or email ahcffc@gmail.com.

Garden Show

The Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will hold its second annual greenhouse/kitchen show on Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 570-586-8191, ext. 2, or visit waverlycomm.org for more information.

Comets Create

Abington Heights High students will display and sell their original art works. Paintings, jewelry, design and sewing, pottery, knitting, accessories, photography and more will be available for purchase. Saturday, April 29, 3-6 p.m. at The Gathering Place. Admission is free. Students seeking information about taking part in Comets Create can email Anne at armezzanij@aol.com or call/text 570-881-7612.

Church Barbecue

East Benton United Methodist Church, 200 Jordan Hollow Road in Dalton, will hold its annual spring chicken takeout-only barbecue on Saturday, April 29, 4-6 p.m. Dinners are $9; a half chicken is $6. Tickets are available from any church member or by calling 570-563-2370.

Church Auction

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will hold its ninth annual Dutch auction on Saturday, April 29. A pot luck dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and the auction will follow. The proceeds from the auction provide the funds to continue our warm hugs/ kids hugs outreach. This ministry makes warm fleece shawls (with goodies in the pockets) for people who are going through chemotherapy or radiation, guests at nursing homes, the Children’s Advocacy Center, Ronald McDonald House and area ambulances. More than 2,300 “hugs” have been distributed. Call 570-587-3206 or email countrysideoffice@yahoo.com.

Meet the Author

Local author Barbara J. Taylor will discuss her books, “Sing in the Morning,” “Cry at Night” and “All Waiting Is Long” on Tuesday, May 16, from 6-8 p.m. at The Gathering Place. Admission is free. Seasing is limited. Reserve your seat by emailing gatheringplacecs@gmail.com. Taylor will sign her books, so bring your copy or buy one there.

Organizing Memorial Parade

﻿Abington Memorial, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7069, 402 Winola Road in Clarks Summit, will hold a Memorial Day parade on May 29. Any groups, organizations or individuals who would like to be included in the line of march must call the post at 570-586-9821, weekdays after 10 a.m. The post will also conduct services on Memorial Day at Abington Hills Cemetery (8:30 a.m.), South Abington Memorial Park (at the tank, 9 a.m.), Clarks Green Cemetery (9:30 a.m.); Hickory Grove Cemetery (10 a.m.) and at the post home following the parade.

Science Olympiad

The Abington Heights Middle School Science Olympiad team took first place in the northeast regional tournament at Penn State Wilkes Barre recently.

Members of the team included Ryan Salony, Lydia Hodge, Sabriya Seid, Elina Joshi, Faatihah Nayeem, Jenna Patel, Gavin Ross, Michael Cummins, Chris Adonizio, Conal Richards, coach Steve Lott, Justin Williams, Michael Rodyushkin, Shane Mathiesen, Niko Williams, Hanna White, Julia Bereznak, coach John Mikiewicz and Hayley Kane.

President’s List

Rachel Smertz from from Clarks Summit was one of more than 150 Ithaca College students to be named to the Empire 8 President’s List.

Honor Society

Corey Moletsky of Clarks Summit was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Moletsky is studying at Pennsylvania State University.

Glimmerglass Festival

A bus trip is being planned for Tuesday, July 18, to see “Porgy and Bess” at the Glimmerglass Opera House in Cooperstown, New York. The price — which includes bus fare, lunch, a ticket to the performance, a post-performance Q&A with the cast and more — is $95. Call Glimmerglass directly at 607-547-2255, ext. 241, and ask for Sean Sansevere, or email ssansevere@glimmerglass.org. Tell them that you are with the Jean Stark group so you get your reservation at this price and RSVP at 570-881-7612.

Boston Marathoners

The following local residents completed the Boston Marathon recently. Here is a list, along with their times: Frank Grogan, Clarks Summit, 3:20:41; Jim Cadden, S. Abington Twp., 3:26:39; Ashley Shamus, Clarks Summit 3:29:24; Bill Fiore, Clarks Green, 3:54:49; and Leonard Burke, Clarks Summit, 3:58:32.