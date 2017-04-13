Article Tools Font size – + Share This



‘Health Care Decisions:

Five Wishes’

In observance of National Healthcare Decisions Day, April 16th, Abington Community Library will present a free viewing of “National Health Care Decisions: Five Wishes,” followed by a Q&A session, on Thursday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library.

On the Q&A panel will be attorneys Robert Sheils III and Ryan Campbell; Mary Chris Jacoby, executive director of AseraCare; and Laura Marion, director of patient services for Allied Services Hospice. Attendees should reserve their seat by calling the Library at 570-587-3440.

National Healthcare Decisions Day aims to increase the number of Americans who have completed an advance directive (“living will”), in which they name the person who will make medical decisions for them in the event they are seriously ill and can’t speak for themselves.

Scholarship Students

Delaware Valley University has awarded scholarships to incoming freshman from the area including Vanessa Ellsworth of Clarks Summit, Taylor Oleary of Scott Township and Lainie Sarnoski of Dalton.

Freshman Award

Robert Pettinato of Waverly Township has been awarded the Green Mountain Leadership Award by Green Mountain College.

Fire Co. Donations

Pennsylvania American Water has awarded grants to 13 local fire departments across Lackawanna County through the company’s annual firefighting support grant program. The company launched the program in 2009 to help local fire departments and emergency services in purchasing safety gear, lifesaving equipment, training materials and essential firefighting apparatus.

Among the companies receiving grants was Chinchilla Hose Co. of South Abington Township.

Since launching the grant program in 2009, Pennsylvania American Water has contributed more than $400,000 to help approximately 500 fire departments in its service areas across the Commonwealth.

District Superintendent to Speak

Abington Heights District’s superintendent Dr. Michael McMahon will make a presentation to the Families Helping Families program on Wednesday, April 26, at 7 p.m.

Basketball Clinic

The Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will once again offer basketball clinics with Coach Herman Little. For more than 10 years, Coach Little has been teaching children the game of basketball by helping them to improve their skills and work together as a team. The program is open to kids 6-10 and runs on Mondays, 3:30-5 p.m.

Call 570-586-8191, ext. 2, or visit waverlycomm.org for more information. Advance registration preferred. The registration fee for the clinic is $60 per participant or $12 per class.

Essential Oils Workshop

Are you new to essential oils, always been interested or maybe bought a bunch of oils and now you’re wondering what to do with them? Tonyehn Verkitus, wholistic life coach and owner of Eco-Arts Living, will present a class on the benefits of essential oils and how to put them to use in your home. The monthly workshops will take place in the Scout Room at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, beginning with the first workshop on Monday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m. The April workshop will focus on spring cleaning and creating all natural products to sanitize and purify your home. The class is $25 per person and participants will take home three cleaning products. For more information, wmail ecolifearts@gmail.com.

Dean’s List

•Jacob Linker and Sam Linker, both of Dalton, have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Washington University.

• Eliza Andrews of S. Abingtn Township has been named to the Emerson College Dean’s List for the fall semester.

Gathering Place Classes

At The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, you can register for any of the following classes:

# 122 Tips and Techniques for Repurposing Furniture Transform furniture with creative paint and finishing techniques. Take an old piece and bring it to new life with milk paint, chalk paint, staining and antiquing guided by Val Langan of Woods & Co. Each student should bring one piece of furniture that is no larger than a night stand or end table. Location: The Gathering Place. Dates: Thursdays: May 4, May 11, May 18, May 25 Supply fee: $20 paid to instructor on night of first class. Cost: $25.

# 134 All about Opera. Starting with the basics of this time-honored art form, Jennifer Cowgill of Marywood University will present ways to understand and, above all, enjoy opera. Location: The Gathering Place. Date: Wednesdays, May 24 and 31 at noon. Cost: $20.

# 105 Ballroom Dancing Session 2. Intermediate Argentine tango. 6-7 p.m.

#106 Beginner Night Club Two-Step 7-8 p.m. Location: Clarks Green United Methodist Church. Mondays, April 24 through May 22. Register by April 17. Cost $50 per student per session.