Breakfast/Egg Hunts

• At the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, tickets are now on sale for the annual breakfast with the bunny and Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. Also featured will be a pancake breakfast, games and crafts. Youngsters will be divided into groups according to age and will search the Comm for treat-filled Easter eggs.

Admission is $15 per person. Children under the age of 1 are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance weekdays at the Comm office 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 570-586-8191, ext. 2.

• Knights of Columbus Abington Council No. 6611 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on Sunday, April 9, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St Patrick’s church hall in Nicholson. An Easter egg hunt will also be held starting at 9:50 a.m. Ticket prices are $8; $4 for kids 12 and younger and will be available at the door.

Finance for Veterans

The Keystone College Armed Forces Club will host a financial planning seminar on Tuesday, April 11, 12:30-1:45 p.m. in Room 205 of Miller Library on campus. The event will be geared to college students, veterans, members of the military who are transitioning into civilian life, and anyone who requires general financial planning advice.

Guest speaker will be Gretchen Bentler, a certified financial planner at Tobyhanna Army Depot. She will discuss topics such as how to develop a spending plan, how to understand a credit report, and other issues related to financial literacy. The event is free of charge but space is limited. Anyone interesting in attending should e- mail kcafc@keystone.edu, visit facebook.com/KCArmedForcesClub or call 570-742-1039.

Church Food Sale

Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road, will hold cabbage and noodle and soups sale on Friday, April 14. Soups will include ham and bean ($8/quart, $4/pint), New England clam chowder, ($9/quart, $4.50/pint), cabbage and noodle ($6/quart). Advance orders only. The deadline for orders is Tuesday April 11. Call 570-587-3755 to order. Orders will be available for pick up on Friday, April 14, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Church Soup Sale

Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway in Clarks Summit, will hold a pasta e fagioli/vegetable soup on Friday, April 14, 3-7 p.m. Eat in or take out. If you buy a ticket but don’t attend, the church will donate soup to a family or shut in. Menu also includes salad, bread, cake and beverage. Tickets are $6 for takeout and $7 for eating in (all you can eat). Advance ticket sales are available through the church office at 570-587-2571 and there will be tickets available at the door.

Breakfast with the Bunny

Chinchilla United Methodist Church, 411 Layton Road, will hold a breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. to noon. Pose for photos or videos (remember to bring a camera). Menu will include pancakes, sausage, syrup, beverages. Admission is $5; $3 for kids younger than 12.

Easter Egg Hunt

Waverly Community Church, 101 Carbondale Road in Waverly Township, is putting on its eighth annual Easter egg hunt for children in the surrounding communities on Saturday, April 15, 10-11 a.m. This event is free for children up to 12.

Conservation Camp

Registration is now open for the 2017 Keystone/TUTeens Conservation Camp. Learn the art and sciences of fly fishing and conservation. This is a one-week stay-over camp on the campus of Keystone College, Sunday through Saturday, June 18 through 24, sponsored by the Trout Unlimited Chapters of NEPA and Keystone College. It is open to teens from 14 to 18. Equipment is supplied and minimal Fly Fishing experience is required. To register online or for questions, visit flyfishingsummercamp.org or call for information 570-954-5042 or email ffnepa@epix.net. Financial aid is available. Cost is $350.

Gathering Place Classes

If you miss a registration deadline, email gatheringplaceCS@gmail.com. If there are slots open, they will register you. For more information, visit gatheringplaceCS.org. Previously announced classes are listed in Community Calendar.

• Book group: Join Anne and Paula for the Community Classroom monthly book group. Bring your lunch and meet to discuss literature with other book lovers. New members welcome! We are discussing “All Waiting is Long” by local author Barbara J. Taylor on Tuesday, April 18.

• 107 New York City Bus Trip, Hop on the bus for a day in New York. Enjoy a spring day touring, shopping, dining, seeing a play or whatever suits you. The bus will leave at 8 a.m. from the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, arrive on 49th Street in the city, then depart from there at 7 p.m. for your trip home.

Date: April 22 Deadline to register is Saturday, April 15. Cost: $35.

• 137 Noontime Lecture. Dr. Dennis Martin kicks off our noontime lecture series by breathing life into the people who were the first to live in the area. Come, bring a lunch, and learn about the area we live in, and enjoy the images Dr. Martin has gathered from the Lackawanna Historical Society’s collection.

Location: The Gathering Place. Date: April 26 at noon Cost: $5.

• 136 The Bible: An Academic Overview. This overview, given by Brian Mascaro, will include different theories of biblical assemblage, dating, authorship, and history of canonization. After each lecture, there will be discussion about the information presented in class.

Location: The Gathering Place. Dates: April 27 to May 18, 7-8 p.m. Cost: $20.

• 101 Spring Golf Clinic, start a whole sport or get tips with Gene Moore, PGA pro. Participants should bring putter, iron and any fairway wood.

Location: Summit Hills Golf Course. Clinic One: April 29 and 30, May 6 and 7, 10-11:30 a.m. Clinic Two: May 20 & 21, June 3 & 4, 10-11:30 a.m. Cost: $120 each clinic.

• 133 Chamber Music for Experienced Players. This course would organize individual community members into chamber music groups. Each group would receive a weekly coaching session on a piece of music appropriate for their level. All instruments welcome as students join artist Colleen Ruddy.

Location: The Gathering Place. Date: May 10, 17, 24, 31 at 7 p.m. Cost: $30. Students must provide their own instrument.