Public Health Week

Keystone College will conduct Public Health Week from April 3-6 with a variety of activities designed to inform and educate the community on public health issues and the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. The week’s events are being held in conjunction with National Public Health Week which will also take place next week.

The Keystone events will begin on Monday, April 3, with the presentation, “Healthy Meals You Can Make in Your Dorm Room” from noon to 2 p.m. in Fireplace Lounge in Hibbard Campus Center.

On Tuesday, April 4, local health vendors and students will host a variety of activities and displays during a health fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Evans Hall and the Fireplace Lounge, both located in Hibbard Campus Center.

On Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. in Evans Hall, Keystone’s Public Health program distinguished speaker series will host Kim Warren and Chris Royek from the Pennsylvania Department of Health for the presentation, “Zika: A Growing Epidemic Threat.”

On Thursday, April 6, several therapy dogs will be available from 12:30 - 2 p.m. in Evans Hall. At 2 p.m., the Public Health program distinguished speaker series will present “Soaring Past 7 Billion: Population Challenges for a Crowded World” by John Seager, president and CEO of the national organization, Population Connection.

All Public Health Week activities are free of charge and open to the Keystone community and the public.

Civic League Meeting

The Abington Heights Civic League will meet on Monday, April 3, at 7 p.m. at the Club House, 115 Colburn Ave. in Clarks Summit. The topic for this meeting will focus on leadership. For more information, call 570-587-3101.

BREAKFAST WITH THE BUNNY/ EGG HUNT

Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township will hold a breakfast with the bunny/egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. call 570-586-8191, ext. 2 or visit waverlycomm.org for more information.

Rummage Sale

Waverly Elementary School, 103 Waverly Road in Waverly Township, will hold its annual rummage sale on Saturday, April 8, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds benefit the school.

Spring Book Sale

Friends of the Abington Community Library will hold its spring book sale and bake sale Saturday, April 8, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway in South Abington Township. Thousands of books, DVDs and CDs will be available for purchase.

Also at the church that day, there will be a medication take-back, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., accepting all medications, except needles, inhalers or liquids.

Golf Clinic

NEPA Junior Golf and LPGA-USGA Girls Golf of Scranton Pocono will hold its summer clinic for girls and boys ages 5-18 on Wednesday or Thursday mornings at Lakeland Golf Club in Fleetville. The clinic runs weekly from June through August at a cost of $75 per child. Registration runs from April 1 through May 31. For more information or to register visit nepajuniorgolf.weebly.com or email jcb290upper@gmail.com or terry.wise825@gmail.com.

Gathering Place Classes

At The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit (unless otherwise noted), you can register for any of the following classes:

#116 Cooking with Olive Oil. Eugene Litz will give an overview of olive oil products, quality standards, culinary uses, health benefits and cooking. He will offer a demonstration, tasting, and complimentary refreshments.

Location: 13 Olives, Northern Boulevard, Chinchilla Date: Wednesday, April 5. Time: 6 p.m. Cost: $15.00

#125 Cartooning for Adults: Capturing Life by the Panel. Students will learn the basics of drawing cartoon characters, telling a story through cartoons, then create their own cartoon strip from everyday life.

Location: The Gathering Place. Date: Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $50. Supply cost: $5 to the instructor at the first class.

#132 Introduction to String Instruments. Here’s your chance to learn more about string instruments such as the cello, violin, upright bass or electric bass. In this class, we will be covering technical approaches to the instrument, note reading and tone production plus history of these fine instruments. Professional bassist and touring artist, Colleen Ruddy, will make these string instruments user friendly.

Location: The Gathering Place. Date: Wednesdays, 7-8 p.m. Cost: $50. Students must provide their own instrument, bow and rosin.

#128 Yoga — Awaken to Your Divine Nature. Session 1: Wednesdays in April, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Session 2: Thursdays in May, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Experience the practice of yoga asana, progressive relaxation, breath awareness and meditation techniques. Release your body and mind from physical and psychological pressures. Bring a yoga mat. Location: Everything Natural Store Cost: $30 per session

#118 Intro to Metalsmithing. Make a handmade copper pendant with Kari Johnson in this prerequisite course where students will learn basic tools, metals and design concepts of metalsmithing. Class will practice stamping and sawing with copper. Students wishing to make another pendant may also purchase silver.

Location: The Gathering Place.

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost: $40.

#119 Next Steps in Crochet: Squares and Motifs. This crochet course introduces participants to the construction and use of motifs in crocheted garments and accessories. Participants will create a tote bag or a throw pillow featuring the motif of their choice. Techniques of starting a motif, joining and crocheting in the round, granny squares and geometric motif, flowers and open work motif and methods of seaming will be shown.

Location: The Gathering Place. Dates: Thursdays April 6, 13 and 20, 7-8:30 p.m. Supply Cost: $7 to be paid to instructor first night of class. Cost: $30.

#121 Easter Flowers European Design. Kelley Stewart will introduce you to mounded flower arrangements just in time for your spring centerpiece. Location: The Gathering Place. Date: Monday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $15 + $20 for supplies to be paid to instructor first night of class.

Email gatheringplaceCS@gmail.com or visit gatheringplacecs.org for more information. If you have missed a deadline, contact Emily Rancier to see if there is still room.

Preschool Registration

The Waverly Preschool is accepting registrations for the 2017-18 school year. There are three programs: a two-day program with classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays for 3 year olds, a three-day program with classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for 4 year olds and five-day kindergarten readiness program for 4 year olds. All classes are from 9-11:30 a.m. All programs offer an optional extra-day class held 12:30–3 p.m. on Tuesdays for 4 year olds and on Wednesdays for 3 year olds. There is also offer an optional extra hour daily (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) for all ages called Lunch Bunch. For more information, call 570-586-2654 or visit waverlypreschool.com.

New College Students

The following students have been accepted for admission at Delaware Valley University: Vanessa Ellsworth of Clarks Summit and Lainie Sarnoski of Dalton.