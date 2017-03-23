Article Tools Font size – + Share This



At The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, you can register for any of the following classes:

No. 112, Holiday Brunch, Thursday, April 6. Sara McCully from State Street will have you hosting an Easter brunch. Enjoy popovers, salmon, asparagus frittata and lemon tart. Location: First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. Cost: $35.

No. 127, Qi Gong and the Chinese Five Elements. Tuesdays, April 4, 11, 18, 25 and May 26 to 7 p.m. Help control and direct the body’s energy by performing simple movements, posture and breathing techniques rooted in traditional Chinese medicine. Location: The Gathering Place. Cost: $50.

No. 128, Yoga — Awaken to Your Divine Nature. Session 1: Wednesdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 5-26. Session 2: Thursd ays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. May 4-25. Experience the practice of yoga asana, progressive relaxation, breath awareness and meditation techniques. Release your body and mind from physical and psychological pressures. Bring a yoga mat. Location: Everything Natural Store Cost: $30 per session

No. 120, “In your Easter basket:” basket making. Dates: Saturdays, April 8, 3-6 p.m. Learn the art of basket making. Location: Abington Art Studio Cost: $35.

Email gatheringplaceCS@gmail.com or visit gatheringplacecs.org for more information. If you have missed a deadline, contact Emily Rancier to see if there is still room.

Early Dismissal

At the Riverside Elementary schools, there will be an early dismissal on Friday, March 24. Students at East will be dismissed at 11 a.m. and West at 11:30 a.m. Parents are urged to make necessary arrangements.

Football Registration

The Abington Junior Comets football and cheerleading will hold registration Wednesday, April 5, 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, May 20, noon to 2 p.m. in the team room of the high school field house; Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m. to noon at the Forever Young Fishing Derby held at Hillside Park.

For the first teams will accept 6-year-olds into our cheer program. for more information, visit abingtonjuniorcomets.com.

Senior Center Trips

Abington Senior Community Center is planning the following trips:

• Saturday, April 22: New York City on your opwn: $40.

• Tuesday, May 9: Hunterdon Hills-show and dinner. $85 for center members; $95 for non-members.

• Tuesday, June 6: Hotel Fauchere-breakfast buffet, dinner, show. $75 for center members; $85 for non-members. Call 570-586-8996 to make a reservation

‘Match Day’

Eighty-eight students at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Geisinger Commonwealth), the largest class in the school’s history, learned their residency placements through the National Resident Matching Program. “Match Day” occurred simultaneously at medical colleges around the country in an event in which all fourth-year M.D. students opened their envelopes to learn where they will spend the next three to seven years training in specialties. Among them were Anthony Rainey of Clarks Summit, who will be studying at the University Florida College of Medicine at Shands Hospital in Gainesville; Daniel Kazmierski of Clarks Summit, who will be studying at Temple University in Philadelphia; and Graham Yeager of Waverly, who will be studyng at the Wright Center in Scranton.