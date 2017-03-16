Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Community Classroom Classes

At The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, you can register for any of the following classes. Email gatheringplaceCS@gmail.com or visit gatheringplacecs.org for more information.

No. 110 Culinary, Thursday, March 23. Don’t underestimate the need to master knife skills, egg cookery, vinaigrettes and meat fabrication. First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $35.

No. 111 Lebanese Cooking, Thursday, March 27. Prepare a traditional, simple and delicious Lebanese supper: hummus, mijudra, manaish, salad and meghli (dessert). First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $35.

No. 115 Craft Beer University: A Crash Course. The Scranton Brewers guild will be presenting an engagement-heavy class about everything craft beer. How to brew your own beer, what to look for and not look for in a “good” beer, beer styles and even some beer and food pairings and tastings. Wednesday, March 29. Time: 6:30 p.m. Cost: $20.

Women’s History Month Luncheon

The Waverly Community House will sponsor a Women’s History Month Luncheon, Friday, March 24, at noon at the Glen Oak Country Club, 250 Oakford Road in Clarks Summit. The guest speaker will be Erika Funke. Call 570-586-8191, ext. 2 or visit waverlycomm.org for more information.

3-On-3 Basketball Tournament

The Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will host a 3-On-3 basketball tournament, featuring boys and girls teams in grades five to through eight, on Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m. Boys register at 9 a.m.; girls register at noon. Call 570-586-8191, ext. 2, or visit averlycomm.org for more information.

Fire Co. Dinner

Newton Ransom Volunteer Fire Co., 1890 Newton Ransom Blvd. in Clarks Summit, will hold a pasta dinner on Saturday, March 25, 4-7 p.m. Tickets are $10; $5 for kids 12 and younger. Eat in or take out. Tickets can be purchased from any member or stop by the firehouse on Mondays, 6-8 p.m.

Health Talk

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will host Donna LaBar, certified integrative health coach. The talk will be held Friday, March 31, 7-9 p.m. Register by emailing efjackson1951@hotmail.com.

University of Success

Accepting Applications

The University of Scranton’s University of Success Program, a four-year pre-college mentorship program, is now accepting applications for the 2017 academic year that begins this summer. Applicants must be enrolled in the eighth grade and possess a strong desire to attend college in the future.

The University of Success is designed to provide academic, social and cultural enrichment to area high school students. The program’s ultimate goal is to assist first-generation college-bound students to successfully gain entrance into a college or university. The program, offered free of charge to participants, begins with a two-week summer institute at the University of Scranton, Sunday, July 9, to Friday, July 21. Upon completion of the summer program, the students will continue to meet for enrichment sessions through their high school career.

Applications may be obtained by calling 570-941-4377, by emailing margaret.loughney@scranton.edu or by visiting the University of Success website. The deadline for submission of applications is Saturday, April 1.