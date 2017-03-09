Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Theater Classes

All About Theatre Performing Arts School, hosted by the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will hold spring workshops and performances for kids ages 6-11 and 12-18 beginning Sunday, March 12, and running through June. Students will meet at least two times per week; days and times for both classes and performance dates will be scheduled based around the students’ schedules and availability. See the school for tuition information. Message the group on Facebook or call 570-586-8099.

Beekeepers Meet

Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers will meet Tuesday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Admission is free for anyone who is a beekeeper, would like to become a beekeeper or just is interested in honeybees. This month’s topic: winter losses and bringing your bees into spring. Visit facebook.com/lackawannabackyardbeekeepers or lackawannabackyardbeekeepers.blogspot.com.

Gathering Place Classes Begin

At The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, you can register for any of the following classes. Email gatheringplaceCS@gmail.com or visit gatheringplacecs.org for more information.

#109 Vegetarian Cuisine, Thursday, March 16, First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. Vegetarian cuisine, including spicy mango pickles, vegetable curry paired with a coconut lemongrass basmati rice and pavlova. Deadline to register: March 16.

#126 For the Love of Books, Tuesday, March 21, at noon at The Gathering Place. Bring your lunch and meet to discuss literature with other book lovers. New members welcome. This month’s book is “The Secret Life of CeeCee Wilkes” by Diane Chamberlain. Admission is free.

#124 Elementary Spanish, Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 4, 6, 11,18, 20, 25, 27 and May 2 at 1 p.m. at The Gathering Place. Cost is $60. Anintroduction to spoken and written Spanish for those with little or no experience with the language. Register by Tuesday, March 28.

#117 Spoon Carving, Thursday, March 23 and 30, at 6 p.m. in The Gathering Place. Supply cost: $10. Tuition: $20.Learn the techniques of carving with this beginning class that covers safe knife grasp, sharpening of tools, layouts and suiting design to function. Register by Thursday, March 16.

#130 Ukulele Class One — Beginners, Mondays, March 20 and 27, 7-7:45 p.m. at The Gathering Place. Cost: $20.This course is designed for a beginner with no musical background. Learn all the basics and several fun songs.

#131 Ukulele Class Two — with some experience, Mondays, April 3, 10, 17, 24, 7-7:45 p.m.at The Gathering Place. Cost: $40.Ukulele basics, singing along to familiar songs, right and left hand technique, melody reading, chord reading, the history of the uke and notable ukulele performers past and present. Register by Monday, March 27.

#135 Proper Pruning, Wednesday, March 29, 7 p.m. Cost: $15. Josh Arp, shade tree commissioner, presents an indoor program on preparing your trees and lawn for the warm weather. His PowerPoint on pruning techniques will help take all the guesswork out of cutting back old growth so that your trees and plants will be at their best this summer. Register by Wednesday, March 29.

Library Friends Say Thanks

Friends of the Abington Community library will offer its members a thank you for all they do to help the library on Saturday, March 18, 6-9 p.m. at the library, 1200 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit. The library will host an evening of “chips, dips ‘n sips,” featuring live music by Mike Waskovich.Wines will be supplied by Maiolatesi Winery and water, soda and special coffees will also be available, along with tidbits prepared by the board members and trustee. Tickets can be purchased any time at the library or that night at the door.

Dean’s List

• Kayla Agentowicz of Clarks Summit is among the students who earned dean’s list honors for the fall semester at Mount St. Mary’s University.

• Colgate University student Gabrielle Durr, from Clarks Summit, has earned the fall dean’s award with distinction.

• Andrew Schoen of Newton Township has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Delaware.