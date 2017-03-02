Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Day of Prayer



Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will host World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 3, 10 a.m to 2 p.m. A Bible study will be led by Rev. Rebecca Tanner followed by lunch and a program by Women of the Philippians. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call 570-587-3206 or visit countryside-church.org.

Library Friends Say Thanks

Friends of the Abington Community library offer their members a thank you for all they do to help the library on Saturday, March 11, 6-9 p.m.. The library will host an evening of “chips,dips ‘n sips” featuring live music by Mike Waskovich. Guest barista Leila Baikadi will serve her special coffee. Interesting “little bites” will be prepared by the friends board and the library trustees. Pre-registrater for the evening at 570-587-3440. Membership forms are always available at the library.

Museum Celebrates Charter Day

The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum will celebrate Pennsylvania Charter Day on Sunday, March 12, noon to 5 p.m. Charter Day is traditionally a day when Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission sites open admission-free in commemoration of the document by which King Charles II granted to William Penn the tract of land known today as Pennsylvania. Museum volunteers will be available to give guided tours. Gallery talks of a new exhibit will be offered in addition to activities for children. Refreshments will be served and visitors are invited to enjoy a Pennsylvania “birthday” cake.

The Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum is located in McDade Park, off Keyser Avenue, in Scranton. Call 570-963-4804 or visit anthracitemuseum.org.

Mystery Book Club

The Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will meet on Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit. The selection for March is “Murphy’s Law” by Rhys Bowen. The author for April is Miranda James.

Spring Observatory Hours

The Keystone College Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 astronomical observatory will begin its spring program on Wednesday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m. and continue each Wednesday and Friday through May 26.

Open to the public and free of charge, the spring sessions will be held regardless of sky conditions but will be cancelled by the threat of severe weather.

This season’s astronomical programs will feature an illustrated lecture and telescopic observations. The main objects planned for viewing include the moon; the planets Jupiter, Mars and Saturn; and various double stars, star clusters, nebulae and galaxies.

Large groups such as school classes, scouts and community organizations interested in attending should call 570-945-8402 or observatory@keystone.edu to schedule a session. The observatory is on Hack Road in Dalton, approximately two miles west on Route 107 from Interstate 81’s exit 202 and approximately two miles east of Fleetville on Route 107. For more information, visit keystone.edu/observatory.

Gathering Place Classes Begin

Registrations are being accepted for The Gathering Place’s Spring Community Classroom in Clarks Summit. Classes will begin in March. A number of classes will be available in a wide range of interest areas from yoga to tree pruning, in categories such as communication, health and wellness, music, religion and practical knowledge. For further information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

The Gathering Place is a new community arts and education center that celebrates inclusive partnerships, creativity, education and the arts in Clarks Summit and the Abingtons. The first floor of the former Clarks Summit firehouse at 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit will transform into the main location for the Community Classroom’s popular sessions, and a venue for local artists and community groups. The new space will feature an art studio, kitchen, classrooms and an open area that can accommodate small events, exhibits, and theatrical productions. Renovation of the firehouse is near completion.

New College Student

Students from around the world were admitted to Cornell College for the fall semester, including Robert Pettinato of Waverly Township.

Dean’s List

• Ithaca College has named the students named who made the dean’s list for the fall semester. They included: Meghan Beahan of South Abington Towns, Jamie Loughney of Clarks Summit, Rachel Smertz of Clarks Summit and Casey Wrobel of Clarks Summit.

• Daniel Horvath of Clarks Summit has been named to the fall dean’s list at Loyola University in Maryland.

• The Keystone College president’s, dean’s and honors list for the fall semester were announced.

The president’s list: included Bridget Benko, Dalton; Kimberly Boland, North Abington Township; Donald M. Catlett, Factoryville; Michael J. Chermak, Dalton; Ryan C. McDonald, Clarks Summit; Kathleen McHugh, Clarks Summit; Neil Miller, Clarks Summit; Kyle Pangonis, Dalton; Ben A. Segall, Clarks Green; and Nicholas A. Thorne, Factoryville..

The dean’s list included Andrea Araujo, Dalton; Alex W. Bauman, Clarks Summit; Megan Brown, North Abington Township; Tessa M. Bucciarelli, Dalton; Peter J. Cheng, Clarks Summit; Ryan Alec Dill, Dalton; Tamara Gregorowicz, South Abington Township; Michael Hopkins, Dalton; Carli Marie Kalinoski, Factoryville; Michael Karwaski, Scott Township; Wesley James Kurtz, Scott Township; Michaela Marie Marciano, Clarks Summit; Arielle Secoolish, Clarks Summit; Staci L. Srebro, Factoryville; Dakota Valle, Clarks Summit; and Emma Vasky, Factoryville.

The honors list included Nicholas J. Carlini, Clarks Summit; Trista A. Carpenter, West Abington Township; Eric J. Hardaway, Clarks Summit; Matthew Michael Harris, Factoryville; Neil Patrick Harvey, Factoryville; Caroline Elizabeth Hopkins, North Abington Township; Jessica Rachel Maietta, Dalton; Austin C. Pringle, Factoryville; Maggie C. Ritter, Scott Township; William Michael Roditski, Clarks Summit; and Jamie Smith, Dalton.