‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

Clarks Summit University will present the prequel to “Peter Pan” Thusday through Saturday, Feb. 23-25, at 7:30 p.m. in the Phelps Student Center at 538 Venard Road in South Abington Township. The musical play brings audiences a glimpse at the beginnings of the “boy who never grew up.” 12 actors play multiple characters. Tickets are $8. Call 570-585-9000.

Learn to Paint

The Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road in Clarks Summit, will host an art program where students will learn to paint and understand landscapes and abstracts. Class will run Fridays beginning March 3 through May 12 (no class on April 14), 1-2 p.m. There is a one-time fee of $20 for materials Call 570-586-8996.

Garden Fundraiser

The second year for the Waverly community garden kicks off with a country-themed chicken and biscuit dinner Friday, March 3, at 6 p.m. Menu includes chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, peas, beverage and dessert. Although there is no cost to attend the event, all donations from the evening will be used to support the 2017 Waverly community garden. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden is welcome to sign up on the Garden’s Facebook page: facebook.com/waverlygarden. Additional details will also be available by calling Waverly United Methodist Church.

Child Screening

Trinity Lutheran Church, 205 W. Grove St., will hold an child developmental screening on Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for children 5 and younger. The screening will be performed by students of the University of Scranton, under the supervision of the pediatric faculty. The screening looks at fine motor-adaptive, gross motor, personal-social and language skills. It will allow parents to see how their child is developing based on their age and it may be helpful when making decisions related to kindergarten. The screening is free of charge and will last approximately 10-20 minutes. To schedule an appointment or for questions, call 440-213-1416 or email kimberly.kirkpatrick@scranton.edu or call 201-819-6559 or email margaret.orglieb@scranton.edu.

Spring Pizza Sale

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summi, will hold a pizza sale Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Place your orders by Sunday, March 5. Pizza can be ordered plain ($10) or pepperoni ($12), with or without onion. Pizza is ready to bake or freeze. Pay when you pick up. Call 570-586-9092 or email rj.imdorf@gmail.com.

Book Signing

The Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township will host a book signing and talk by author Jim Remsen, about his book “Embattled Freedom” on Sunday, March 5, 1-2 p.m. The book is a history book about fugitive slaves and their white allies in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Music and Arts Fair

Keystone College will host its third annual Music and Arts Fair on Sunday, March 5, 3-6 p.m. on campus with the main concert starting at 5 p.m. in the Theatre at Brooks.

The fair, which is open to the public and free of charge, will highlight more than 100 performers from Keystone and the local community performances in music, dance, theater, poetry and the arts.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. with guests meeting at Evans Hall in Hibbard Campus Center where they will be directed by student guides to various locations on campus to enjoy a bronze pour, art displays, sculpture presentations, dance and music provided by Keystone’s small ensembles, student soloists and the KC Jazz Combo.

At 4 p.m., the Keystone glass blowing studio will provide a demonstration with entertainment by the KC Jazz Combo outside of Brooks Hall.

The main concert will then take place at 5 p.m. in The Theatre at Brooks, featuring the Vocal Accord barbershop quartet, poetry readings by Keystone students, Keystone Voices, the Wyoming County Chorale, the Lackawanna Trail High School Choir, a theatrical performance by the Keystone Players, the Keystone College Symphonic Band, The Chorale at Keystone and the Keystone Jazz Ensemble.

For more information, e-mail jeffrey.tylutki@keystone.edu, or call 570-945-8599.

Seedling Sale

The Lackawanna County Conservation District is holding its annual seedling sale. The deadline for orders is Friday, April 7. Order forms can be obtained by going to the District’s web page at lccd.net or by calling the district office at 570-382-3086. Orders will be available for pick up on Friday, April 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 22, 9-11 a.m. Proceeds from the sale will go toward college scholarships.

Softball Tryouts

The NEPA Wildcats 16U fastpitch softball is seeking a pitcher/utility player to round out their roster. The team will attend several college showcase tournaments. For more information, or to schedule a private tryout, call 570-504-4808, 570-351-5187 or Mike at 570-241-7030, or by email at AbingtonWildcats@yahoo.com.

Dean’s List

During the fall semester at Hofstra University, Regina Volpe of Clarks Summit earned a spot on the dean’s list.