Blood Drive

Trinity Lutheran Church, 205 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit, will host an American Red Cross blood drive on Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parish hall. Walk-ins welcome.

Evening of Jazz and Drinks

Keystone College will sponsor “An Evening of Jazz and Drinks,” to benefit the Factoryville Fire Co., on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. in Evans Hall in Hibbard Campus Center. The evening will feature music by the Keystone College Jazz Combo as well as beer and wine from Nimble Hill and hors d’oeuvres and desserts from Sodexo Dining Services. There will be a basket raffle featuring a variety of prizes.

Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door and can be purchased by calling 570-945-8160, emailing elena.oconnor@keystone.edu or by visiting keystone.edu/event/evening-jazz- drinks. Anyone wishing to donate a raffle basket or make a monetary donation, if unable to attend, should use the same contact information. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. at the same location.

Cupcake Challenge

Keystone College students are hoping members of the college community and local residents can help pick the area’s best cupcakes and raise money to help fight cancer at the same time.

Students in Keystone’s Hospitality and Event Planning Program are conducting their fourth annual “Cupcake Challenge” on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 5-7 p.m. in Evans Hall in Hibbard Campus Center. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Tickets cost $10 to sample six different cupcakes made by local bakeries and vote for their top choices. Raffle prizes will be awarded. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door or in advance by e-mailing brenda.lidy@keystone.edu.

Participating bakeries include: PersoNELLized Cakes, My Mother’s Delicacies Bakery, Glenburn Grill Bakery, Sodexo, Wegmans and the Radisson, among others. Any bakeries wishing to participate email brenda.lidy@keystone.edu or call 570-945-8334.

Painting Through Loss

The Good Grief Healing Through Creative Grief class, for beginners who have lost a loved one, a pet or suffered some other loss, is a 10-week program that will be held Wednesdays, 1-2:30 p.m. beginning March 1, at The Abington Senior Community Center, 1151 Winola Road in Clarks Summit. Guest speakers will discuss the healing through art concept. Working from photos, individuals will be guided to learn to paint a portrait in oils and share loving memories on canvas. Call 570-586-8996 for more information.

Honor Roll

Summit Christian Academy has named its honor roll students for the second quarter. They are:

Eighth grade: Justin Bodin, Matthew Buchanan and James Schmidt Jr.

Seventh grade: Isabelle Samsock.

Sixth grade: Bryan Bradway, Priscilla Herrera and Ethel Schmidt.

Fifth grade: Christopher Buchanan, Kaylee Parker and Dominick Snipes.

Fourth grade: Bethany Buchanan, Madison Liples, Paige Rivers, Nathan Schmidt and Ava Whalen.

Third grade: Jonathan Feldman, Logan Schmidt, Jacob Shaw and

Joshua Shaw.

Second grade: Cayden Bradway, Jaylee Gonzalez, Emily Liples, Faith Mielo and Avery Rivers.

First grade: Ethan Christianson, Zackary Feldman, Douglas Fernandes, Sarah Lynott, Aiden Rivers, Caleb Ryan, Anna Schmidt and Alexander Snipes.

College Graduate

Kathleen M. Jaeger of Dalton, has been awarded a bachelor of science degree in special education cum laude from Kutztown University.

Dean’s List

• Delaware Valley University announced that Kaitlin Fletcher of Clarks Summit and Taryn Matti of Dalton have been honored for academic achievement by being named to the Fall dean’s list.

• Dylan Blair Harris of Clarks Summit, PA (18411), was named to The University of Alabama’s dean’s list.

• Alexandra Maddock of Waverly Township has qualified for the fall dean’s list.

• Sahas Chandragiri of Waverly Township has been named to the fall dean’s list at University of the Sciences.

Council Member

Hollis Coldwater of South Abington Township is a member of Ashland University’s Council for Exceptional Children (CEC). The CEC is an international professional organization dedicated to improving the educational success of individuals with disabilities and/or gifts and talents. Ashland University’s chapter sponsors multiple events to raise awareness and volunteer for these children in the community. Coldwater is studying to be an intervention specialist.

She is the daughter of Cleve and Jayne Coldwater of South Abington Township. Coldwater is a 2010 graduate of Abington Heights High School.

VFW Meeting Cancelled

﻿The February meeting of Abington Memorial, Veterans of Foreign Wars post No. 7069 in Clarks Summit is canceled. The next monthly meeting will be on March 2, 2017, at 7 p.m.

Preschool Enrolling

The Early Learning Center at Trinity Lutheran Church, 205 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit, is enrolling students for the 3- and 4-year-old preschool programs, as well as the kindergarten readiness program for children who are 5 but will not be attending kindergarten in the fall. Classes for 3-year-olds are Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9:30-11:30 a.m.; morning classes for 4-year-olds are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9-11:30 a.m.; afternoon classes for 4-year-olds are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 12:30-3 p.m. The kindergarten readiness program is a three-, four- or five-day program from 8:45-11:45 a.m. For more information on any of the programs, call 570-587-1088.