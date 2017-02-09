Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Poster Exhibit

Keystone College will celebrate African-American History Month with an exhibition of posters that are part of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African-American History and Culture (NMAAHC).

The exhibition, “A Place for All People: Introducing the National Museum of African-American History and Culture,” is a series of 20 unique and informative posters that are part of the Smithsonian’s Traveling Exhibition series. The posters will be exhibited on the main floor of Hibbard Campus Center throughout the month of February. The display is open to the campus community and the public free of charge.

“A Place for All People” is a survey of the African-American community’s contributions to American history.

Backyard Beekeepers

Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers will meet Friday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Admission is free for anyone who is a beekeeper, would like to become a beekeeper or is interested in honeybees. This month’s speaker is Chris Maxwell of Wildcreek Bees. For more information, visit Facebook.com/lackawannabackyardbeekeepers or lackawannabackyardbeekeepers.blogspot.com.

WinterFest

Winterfest 2017 at Lackawanna State Park, 1839 Abington Road in North Abington Township is Saturday, Feb.11, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Events include Introduction to Ice Fishing, 9-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon; hot food, drinks and desserts, noon to 3 p.m.; a nature hike noon to 1 p.m.; kids winter crafts and activities 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ice safety and rescue demonstration, 1-2 p.m.; fat tire bike tryouts, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; The Howlin’ Huskies sled dogs, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; snowshoe loans 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; winter survival skills demonstration, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; or make your own fun, sledding, skating and toasting marshmallows. (Some activities dependent on conditions.)

For more information, call 570-945-7110 or visit dcnr.state.pa.us.

As part of the 13th annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St. in Clarks Summit, will host the Northeast Photography Club’s juried show, with judging on Thursday evening and show opening on Friday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Visit nephotoclub.org for more information. Times for the show are: Friday, Feb. 17, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 pm; Sunday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to noon.

Free Parking

Clarks Summit Borough Council recently voted to suspend meter parking for the duration of the annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. Meter parking will not be enforced on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Feb. 17-20.

Tax Help

• Residents from Lackawanna County with household incomes of less than $54,000 in 2016 can receive free assistance completing their federal, state and local tax returns through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The free service is staffed by University of Scranton accounting students and numerous professional volunteers organized by the University and the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties, with the support of several local human service organizations.

Walk-in service without an appointment is available in Brennan Hall on the University’s campus Mondays and Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays noon to 5 p.m., and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from through Wednesday, March 8; and Monday, March 20, to Friday, March 31.

Residents are asked to bring: a valid photo ID, all W2 forms, all 1099 forms, real estate tax receipts for the rent/tax rebate, form 8332 for non-custodial parents; Social Security numbers or individual tax identification numbers (ITIN) for all taxpayers and dependents, W-7 forms if appropriate, information related to income and expenses, a personal banking account check if direct deposit is desired and any documentation related to health insurance for themselves and anyone on the tax return, such as Form 1095-A, -B or -C, or paperwork from the Healthcare Market Place. Last year’s tax returns are also requested.

You can also make an appointment (if it is not already sold out) at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road in Clarks Summit on Tuesday, March 21, 2-6 p.m. Visit uwlc.net or call 570-504-0614.

• The Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging will provide assistance for qualifying senior citizens residing in Lackawanna County with their 2016 state property tax/rent rebate forms. To qualify for the rebate, Pennsylvanians must be age 65 and older (widows and widowers age 50 and older and people with disabilities age 18 and older). The income limit for a homeowner is $35,000 and $15,000 for renters. Rebates range from $250-$650. The deadline for filing the form(s) is June 30. Telespond Senior Services will be visiting the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road in Clarks Summit, 9-11 a.m. on the third Friday of the month. Call 570-290- 0578 or 570-961- 1950 for more information.

Dean’s List

• The following students earned dean’s list honors for the fall semester at St. Joseph’s University: Katherine Lord of Dalton, Kylie Propsner of Clarks Summit, Francesca Toth of Clarks Summit, Christine Fitzpatrick of Dalton and Michael Noto of Waverly Township.

• Alicia Lesneski of Clarks Summit has been named to Alvernia University’s dean’s list for the fall semester. Lesneski is a graduate of Abington Heights High School.

President’s List

Sarah Botscheller of Dalton, a junior at the College of the Arts, was named to its fall president’s list.