Preschool Registration

Registration for Saint Gregory Early Childhood Center, 330 N. Abington Road in Clarks Green, will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. The school hours for all-day kindergarten are 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays. The child must be 5 by Aug. 31. The hours for Pre-School are 8:30-11:30 a.m. weekdays. The child must be 4 by Aug. 31. Call 570-587-4808 for more information.

Chili Cookoff

The Newton-Ransom Parent-Teachers-Organization (NR PTO) will hold a chili cook off/parents night out (not limited to Newton Ransom families, but you must be 21 or older) Saturday, Feb. 4, 6-10 p.m. at the Newton-Ransom Fire Hall, 1890 Newton-Ransom Blvd. Admission is $10. BYOB. There will also be a 50/50, raffles and a DJ. Prizes will awarded for best chili. “NR PTO Chili Cookoff” Eventbrite page or email dgondella@aol.com Limited general admissions tickets will be available at door.

Valentine’s Workshop

The Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will once again host its annual family Valentine’s open house workshop for children of all ages on Saturday, Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Comm’s auditorium. The morning’s activities will include Valentine crafts, card making, games, cookie decorating and light refreshments. A donation of $5 per family will be accepted at the door to cover the cost of supplies. For more information, visit waverlycomm.org or visit us on Facebook.

Mystery Book Club

The Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will meet on Tuesday Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit. The selection for February is “Indemnity Only” by Sara Paretsky. The author for March is Rhys Bowen.

Reunion Meeting

﻿The 1967 graduating classes of Olyphant High School and St. Patrick’s High School of Olyphant, will hold a reunion meeting, open to all classmates, on Feb. 21, at the Italian-American Club, Burke Bypass and E. Scott Street in Olyphant, at 6 p.m. Call 570-677-6188 570-563-2480 for more information. The combined reunion will be on July 1, at the pavilion located at Jessup VFW Post. Members of other graduating classes from both schools are also invited to attend.

Dean’s List

• Several students were added to the University of Scranton dean’s list for the spring semester after publication of the list. Local students added included: Paula T. Awuku and South Abington Township and Elizabeth G. Polishan of Clarks Summit.

• More than 1,500 students were named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the fall semester. Local students included: Lauren M. Archibald, South Abington Township; Fahad Ashraf, South Abington Township; Gianna R. Baldoni, Clarks Summit; Jessica M. Barletta, South Abington Township; Erika L. Beyrent, Clarks Summit; Kyle C. Blasi, South Abington Township; Amanda A. Boland, South Abington Township; Andre L. Camayd, Clarks Green; Lauren Coggins, Clarks Summit; Jared M. Cohen, Clarks Summit; Amanda L. Colombo, Clarks Summit; Jasmin L. Colon, Clarks Summit; Scott M. Curran, North Abington Township; Kaitlyn V. Davis, South Abington Township; Vanessa A. Duboski, Clarks Summit; Zoe R. Haggerty, South Abington Township; Grace E. Hambrose, South Abington Township; Mariah F. Hawley, Clarks Green; Heather A. Holzman, Dalton; Nadeen M. Jafar, South Abington Township; Christian H. Kemmerer, Clarks Green; Cara A. Kopicki, Clarks Summit; Nathan R. Langan, South Abington Township; Ariana S. Lomeo, Dalton; Alyssa L. Mallory, Dalton; Joseph M. Marciano, Waverly Township; Terrence K. McGurrin, Waverly Township; Samuel J. Morano, Clarks Summit; Enis Murtaj, Clarks Summit; Michelle J. Pacyna, South Abington Township; Amber M. Page, Clarks Summit; Elizabeth A. Pattara, South Abington Township; Jacqueline M. Pesavento, Clarks Summit; Kelly A. Pompey, South Abington Township; Maaz Siddiqui, South Abington Township; Adam M. Sunday, South Abington Township; Madalyne A. Sunday, South Abington Township; Zackary N. Tamimi, Clarks Green; Michael C. Thiel, Clarks Summit; Devin P. Wood, Newton Ransom and Shiqi Zhou, South Abington Township.

• Students from the area have been named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the fall semester, including: Jason Bamford of South Abington Township, Sarah Beamish of South Abington Township, Kanak Chattopadhyay of South Abington Township, Sydney Gualtieri of South Abington Township, Jessa Sablan of South Abington Township and Andrew Schoen of Clarks Summit.

• Wilkes University has named the students on the dean’s list for the fall semester. Local students include: Abigail Burke of Clarks Summit, Ajna Prahalad of Clarks Summit, Dana Miller of Dalton, Kelly Kwolek of Clarks Summit, Matthew Wheeland of Clarks Summit and Sean Gilhooley of Clarks Summit.

Library Challenge

The Lackawanna County Library System wants to help readers to add a little spice to their reading this year by asking them to pick books that they might otherwise overlook.

This year it’s simply called the “2017 Book Challenge.” There are no complex rules just good books to read,” said Mary Garm, library system administrator. “We are asking people to step outside their reading comfort zone. People can stop at any of Lackawanna County’s 10 libraries and pick up a flyer that provides details of the challenge and offers reading ideas.” Stop by any library to learn more.

College Grads

Wilkes University awarded 283 doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees to students graduating after the completion of the fall semester. Among them were: Stephanie Monahan of South Abington Township, who received a master of science in education and Brittany VanWert of Clarks Summit, who received a master of science in education.